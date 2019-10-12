David Freese Retires from MLB After 11-Year Career with Cardinals, Dodgers, More

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 12, 2019

Los Angeles Dodgers' new acquisition David Freese runs to first base after hitting a single in the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

Former World Series MVP David Freese is hanging up his cleats after an 11-year career in Major League Baseball. 

Freese posted his retirement announcement on Twitter:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.  

Related

    Sanchez's Dominant Game 1 Shows Nas Are Legit WS Threat

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Sanchez's Dominant Game 1 Shows Nas Are Legit WS Threat

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    20 Years Ago, Pedro Staked His Claim as the GOAT

    Cop the 'Pedro Martinez World Tour' collection now 🛒

    MLB logo
    MLB

    20 Years Ago, Pedro Staked His Claim as the GOAT

    Cop the 'Pedro Martinez World Tour' collection now 🛒

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Astros and Yankees Set for Epic ALCS Rematch 🤩

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Astros and Yankees Set for Epic ALCS Rematch 🤩

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Matching Every Team Hiring to Its Perfect Manager 🤝

    Best fits for MLB's eight open manager jobs

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Matching Every Team Hiring to Its Perfect Manager 🤝

    Best fits for MLB's eight open manager jobs

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report