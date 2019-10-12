David Freese Retires from MLB After 11-Year Career with Cardinals, Dodgers, More

David Freese Retires from MLB After 11-Year Career with Cardinals, Dodgers, MoreOctober 12, 2019
Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press
Former World Series MVP David Freese is hanging up his cleats after an 11-year career in Major League Baseball.
Freese posted his retirement announcement on Twitter:
