Kai Havertz Will 'Embrace Any Advice' amid Real Madrid, Barcelona Rumours

Kai Havertz will ultimately trust his own judgement when it comes to deciding his next club. In the meantime, though, the player who has been linked with La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid is willing to take advice from wherever he can get it, including Germany national team chief Joachim Low.

Bayer Leverkusen ace Havertz recently described how he will tackle the issue of his future, per MailOnline's Daniel Davis: "I listen to many people, but in the end, it will be my decision. I will embrace any advice Low will give me because he has a lot of experience—it wouldn't be smart to not listen to him."

Havertz played 83 minutes Germany's 2-2 draw with Argentina in Dortmund on Wednesday and scored his side's second.

Low trusts Havertz to make the right call about which of his suitors he agrees to join, but he also told Sport1 (h/t Davis) why the player's development is in safe hands for the moment: "He made a clear decision for himself and with those around him to stay in Leverkusen. I don't know what will happen next year, but he certainly has many opportunities."

Havertz is starring for Leverkusen, having already scored three times and provided an assist in all competitions this season. Those performances are reportedly attracting interest from marquee quarters, with Barca and Real ready to vie for his services, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Ieuan Ivett of MailOnline).

Ivett also named Premier League trio Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United as being keen on a player who would cost at least £88 million. However, it may be possible for clubs to strike a cheaper deal since Havertz's contract expires next summer.

Havertz justifies the buzz because he's a talent who can operate anywhere across the advanced areas of midfield. His technique, artistry and eye for goal would be major assets for either Barca or Real.

The latter needs a fresh creative outlet to ease the burden on 34-year-old Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, 29. Los Blancos may rework the engine room in January, with Darren Lewis of the Daily Mirror reporting Tottenham Hotspur want to sell playmaker Christian Eriksen to Real during the winter window.

Meanwhile, Barca have become gradually more pedestrian in midfield while younger players such as Arthur Melo and 16-year-old Ansu Fati try to impose the same style Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez once used to define the club's most successful era.