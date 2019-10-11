Broncos' John Elway Says 'No One' Is on the Trade Block Amid Rumors

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Despite a 1-4 start this season, Denver Broncos general manager John Elway isn't looking to trade talent from his roster to build for the future.

Per ESPN's Jeff Legwold, Elway addressed the team's stance during a stadium event honoring the top 100 players in Broncos history.

"We're trying to win football games so no one from our side is on the trading block," he said. "We're going to continue to try to win football games."

Elway's comments come in the wake of speculation about Von Miller. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said on Sept. 29 he would at least consider calling the Broncos to see what the asking price is for the seven-time Pro Bowler, but he's doubtful they would make a move.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos weren't considering a fire sale prior to their Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but if they do decide to make moves, anyone except Miller could be available.

The Broncos earned their first win of the season against the Chargers, but their 1-4 record has them sitting in the AFC West cellar.

Points have been particularly hard to come by in Denver. The offense ranks 26th in the NFL with 18 points per game. Joe Flacco has thrown more than one touchdown pass just once in five games, and he's had one interception in each of the past four contests.

Denver has a number of veterans in the final season of their contracts who could be attractive trade chips. Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, defensive end Derek Wolfe and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. are eligible for free agency after this season.

The NFL trade deadline is Oct. 29, so Elway still has three games to evaluate his team before making a final decision about the roster.