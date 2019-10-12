Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

It is too early to know some Week 6 injury designations for certain, but it is not too early to start ironing out your lineup decisions. You'll need to continue monitoring the health of players such as Alvin Kamara, David Johnson, Tyreek Hill and Marquise Brown, but positional rankings can help decide your starters.

For 12-team, non-points-per-reception leagues that award four points per passing touchdown, we'll rank the likely starters at each position (top 12 for quarterbacks and tight ends, top 24 for running backs and receivers) and dive into a few of the more surprising ranks.

Week 6 Rankings

Top 12 Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. HOU)

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (vs. CIN)

3. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (at KC)

4. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (at ARI)

5. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (vs. ATL)

6. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (at CLE)

7. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (at NYJ)

8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. DET)

9. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (vs. SF)

10. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals (at BAL)

11. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (vs. PHI)

12. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles (at MIN)

Matchups are defining factors in Week 6, and the quarterback rankings prove it. While the top five unsurprisingly features four high-octane offenses playing one another in likely shootouts, the bottom six are a mess.

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jameis Winston (vs. CAR) misses the cutoff because of a tough matchup, Andy Dalton and Kirk Cousins squeeze in because of favorable opposition. Dalton is the QB18 thus far this season, but he's already thrown the fourth-most attempts and gets to go against a decimated Baltimore Ravens secondary whose offense should force Dalton to throw often in a high-scoring game.

Cousins is QB21 and has generally been hard to watch, but the matchup is perfect for him. While the Philadelphia Eagles are allowing just 63.0 rushing yards per game (best in the league), they're getting torched for an average of 271.2 yards through the air (sixth-worst). If Minnesota is forced away from the running game and into passing, then Cousins just needs to find Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs running free for a big week.

Top 24 Running Backs

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers (at TB)

2. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (at NYJ)

3. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (vs. SEA)

4. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals (vs. ATL)

5. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (at JAX)

6. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks (at CLE)

7. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens (vs. CIN)

8. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (vs. PHI)

9. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (at DEN)

10. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets (vs. DAL)

11. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (vs. DET)

12. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. NO)

13. Damien Williams, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. HOU)

14. Carlos Hyde, Houston Texans (at KC)

15. Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions (at GB)

16. Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins (at MIA)

17. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (at BAL)

18. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams (vs. SF)

19. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers (at LAC)

20. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons (at ARI)

21. Matt Breida, San Francisco 49ers (at LAR)

22. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. PIT)

23. Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins (vs. WAS)

24. Phillip Lindsay, Denver Broncos (vs. TEN)

While matchup and some opportunity concerns keep the Eagles' Jordan Howard (at MIN) and Denver Broncos' Royce Freeman (vs. TEN) out of the top 24, strictly opportunity concerns keep the Los Angeles Chargers' Melvin Gordon (vs. PIT) out.

If Gordon reclaims his lead-back role, he'll be an automatic play for the rest of the season, but Austin Ekeler had 18 touches (including 15 catches) last week to Gordon's 16 touches.

As for some of the surprises here, Carlos Hyde, Adrian Peterson and Kenyan Drake are ranked higher than expected.

Hyde gets the Kansas City Chiefs, who allow 155.8 rushing yards per game (third-worst in the league). Peterson gets the Miami Dolphins, who allow a league-worst 175.8 rushing yards per game. And Drake gets Peterson's Washington Redskins, who allow 144.0 yards per game on the ground (fifth-worst). Although Drake gets a bump down because of concerns that Mark Walton and Kalen Ballage will eat into his opportunity, Hyde and Peterson are confident starts this week.

Top 24 Wide Receivers

1. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (at ARI)

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans (at KC)

3. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (at JAX)

4. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (at NYJ)

5. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals (at BAL)

6. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. PIT)

7. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (vs. SF)

8. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns (vs. SEA)

9. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (vs. PHI)

10. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (at CLE)

11. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals (vs. ATL)

12. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. CAR)

13. Will Fuller, Houston Texans (at KC)

14. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (at ARI)

15. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. HOU)

16. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (at GB)

17. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. CAR)

18. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers (at LAC)

19. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (vs. SF)

20. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (vs. TEN)

21. Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens (vs. CIN)

22. Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. NO)

23. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings (vs. PHI)

24. DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. NO)

Recent volume concerns and the prospect of getting shadowed by James Bradberry push Mike Evans down to WR17. The prospect of getting shadowed by Marshon Lattimore (who's allowed just 48 yards to Amari Cooper and Evans combined in the past two weeks) drops DJ Chark Jr. to WR24.

Conversely, Dede Westbrook and Stefon Diggs get bumped up into the top 24 because of plus matchups, even despite poor starts to 2019. While the Saints lock up outside receivers, they bleed points to the slot, and Westbrook should follow up his 11 targets last week with major production in Week 6. Diggs could similarly be in line for a workload that finally matches his talent, as the Philadelphia Eagles' league-best run defense could force the Minnesota Vikings to expose Philadelphia's porous pass defense.

Top 12 Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. HOU)

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (at LAR)

3. Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons (at ARI)

4. Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (at CLE)

5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (vs. CIN)

6. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers (at TB)

7. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles (at MIN)

8. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams (vs. SF)

9. Jimmy Graham, Green Bay Packers (vs. DET)

10. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints (at JAX)

11. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (vs. TEN)

12. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans (at DEN)

OJ Howard simply shouldn't be considered a top-12 option anymore, and his matchup against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 grants me the privilege of not having to put anyone through that. He has just 2.8 targets per game, and Carolina has allowed just 140 yards and one touchdown to tight ends all year.

Taking his place is rookie Noah Fant. Fant only averages 3.4 targets per game, but he's impressed in spurts this season and goes against a Tennessee Titans defense that practically only surrenders points to tight ends.

Austin Hooper's floor is easily the highest it's been this week against a sorry Arizona secondary that has completely ignored his position in 2019. But, the competition for targets in Atlanta limits his ceiling compared to superstar tight ends Travis Kelce and George Kittle.