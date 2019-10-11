MLB Rumors: Curt Schilling Interested in Phillies Manager, Red Sox Coaching Job

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Former MLB All-Star pitcher Curt Schilling is reportedly interested in interviewing to become the Philadelphia Phillies manager or Boston Red Sox pitching coach.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the three-time World Series champion would "love" to get involved in the game again, according to friends close to Schilling.

The 52-year-old, who attended high school and junior college in Phoenix, told Ronald J. Hansen of the Arizona Republic in August he was "absolutely considering" a return to Arizona to run for a seat in Congress:

"The state is not the state I grew up in. Making Arizona citizens of EVERY Race, religion and sexual orientation 2nd class citizens to illegal immigrants is about as anti-American as it gets. When you have homeless veterans, children, and you're spending tax dollars on people smuggling drugs and children across our border someone in charge needs their ass kicked."

President Donald Trump voiced his support for Schilling on Twitter:

It's unclear whether he's going to abandon those political ambitions in search of a job in baseball.

Schilling, who played for both the Phillies and Red Sox during his 20-year MLB career, was one of the most dominant starters of his generation. Along with the three championships, his track record includes six All-Star selections and a World Series MVP Award in 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Philadelphia is looking for a new manager after firing Gabe Kapler on Thursday. Boston's pitching coach position is open after the Red Sox reassigned Dana LeVangie to a scouting role following the 2019 season.

It's unknown whether either club will extend an interview to Schilling.