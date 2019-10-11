Liverpool's Harvey Elliott Gets 14-Day Ban for Mocking Harry Kane

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2019

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Harvey Elliott of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Milton Keynes Dons and Liverpool at Stadium mk on September 25, 2019 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool prospect Harvey Elliott has been suspended from all domestic football for 14 days after admitting to using "derogatory language" in a video mocking Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

Per BBC Sport, the Football Association has also fined him £350 and ordered him to complete a face-to-face education course. The 16-year-old has apologised for the video.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

