Liverpool's Harvey Elliott Gets 14-Day Ban for Mocking Harry Kane

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott Gets 14-Day Ban for Mocking Harry KaneOctober 11, 2019
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images
Liverpool prospect Harvey Elliott has been suspended from all domestic football for 14 days after admitting to using "derogatory language" in a video mocking Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.
Per BBC Sport, the Football Association has also fined him £350 and ordered him to complete a face-to-face education course. The 16-year-old has apologised for the video.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Scouting Report: Liverpool's Ki-Jana Hoever
How youngster fared in recent U23 game