Liverpool's Harvey Elliott Gets 14-Day Ban for Mocking Harry Kane

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool prospect Harvey Elliott has been suspended from all domestic football for 14 days after admitting to using "derogatory language" in a video mocking Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

Per BBC Sport, the Football Association has also fined him £350 and ordered him to complete a face-to-face education course. The 16-year-old has apologised for the video.

