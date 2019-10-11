Raheem Sterling Targeting 40 Goals This Season for Manchester City, England

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Raheem Sterling is hoping to hit 40 goals this season for Manchester City and England.

The forward spoke to BBC Radio 5 live ahead of the Three Lions' UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier with the Czech Republic on Friday, and he was asked if that tally was a realistic target:

"I scored 25 goals last season and you know there is no point coming into this season to be happy to score less.

"We won the Premier League last year and every year you have got to look to do better than your last. This year is no different, those are the numbers [40] if you want to be regarded as the best, you have got to produce."

Sterling enjoyed the most prolific campaign of his career last season with 25 in all competitions for City and two for England.

He'll be targeting more success for the Three Lions at the Sinobo Stadium on Friday given his recent international form, per football statistician Dave O'Brien:

Sterling scored just twice in his first 45 England appearances, but he has bagged eight goals in his last eight international outings, as well as laying on six assists in that time.

His England form has coincided with a significant improvement in his output at City. The 24-year-old netted 21 goals across his first two seasons at the Etihad Stadium, whereas in the last two campaigns, he's scored 48.

This season, he has nine goals in 11 games for the Sky Blues, plus his two for England.

He failed to score as City were stunned 2-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out, but in his previous game, he scored and assisted in a 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League, a stage on which he looks increasingly comfortable:

Given the improvement he's shown in recent years, 40 goals in a season might not be an unrealistic target if he can continue to increase his output, particularly given the superb start he's had to the campaign so far.

Sterling is already among the best players in the world, and achieving such a tally would only cement that status further.