Edwin van der Sar Hints He Wants Future Role at 'Fantastic' Manchester United

VI-Images/Getty Images

Edwin van der Sar has suggested he wants to take up a role at former club Manchester United in future after previously distancing himself from potentially becoming their director of football.

The 48-year-old ended his goalkeeping career at Old Trafford in 2011—save for one sole appearance for boyhood club VV Noordwijk in 2016—and took up a role at Ajax shortly after, gaining promotion to chief executive in 2016.

Van der Sar spoke to Sports Illustrated's Planet Futbol (h/t Mirror's Jake Polden) and hinted it would be difficult to turn down the Red Devils if they came calling, though he's content to keep learning in Amsterdam for now:



"Besides my family, my wife and kids and everything I have two loves in my life. That's Ajax, who gave me the opportunity to develop, they scouted me, they gave me the chance to shine in the world of football.

"And the last club of my career, also gave me a lot of attention, recognition and everything, developed at a later stage. And of course I'd be interested, interested in a position.

"But I need to learn a little more here (at Ajax), develop myself further and of course eventually let's see what the future brings. United is a fantastic club, there's a great following all over the world. Everybody wants to play for them and, eventually, work for them."

The ex-Netherlands star—who won four Premier League titles and the 2008 UEFA Champions League with United—seemed more open to the notion after he told Ajax Inside (h/t Metro) in September the speculation was "nonsense."

James Robson of the Evening Standard criticised United's lack of urgency to appoint a director given the gulf separating them from Premier League leaders and archrivals Liverpool:

Most elite European clubs have by now appointed a technical director, sporting director or similar executive to aid the manager in areas of recruitment, as well as liaising between the team, the board and other ventures.

Sportswriter Chris Winterburn contrasted United's slow transfer activity against that of Sevilla, who made the move earlier in 2019 to rehire Monchi—who is one of the best directors in Europe, if not the best:

Journalist Jamie Jackson appeared on Love Sport Radio in April when rumours of Van der Sar's arrival first began to circulate, saying the Dutchman looked to be "head and shoulders" above his competition:

United's executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, is known to have a substantial influence in deciding transfers at Old Trafford. Jackson wrote for the Guardian in August 2018 and described Woodward as the Glazer family's "man-across-the-Atlantic," in whom they place a great deal of faith.

Many will agree the club would be wise to create space for a directorial role on the board, and club legend Van der Sar seemingly wants his name to be considered down the line.