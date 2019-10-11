Thibaut Courtois Denies Anxiety Reports, Says He's 'Very Happy' at Real Madrid

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has denied reports suggesting he's been suffering from anxiety, saying he's "very happy" at the club.

Courtois, 27, also called upon the media to recognise their responsibility in not circulating unverified rumours. Speculation over the Belgian's mental health arose following his half-time substitution when Real trailed Club Brugge 2-0 at home in a recent UEFA Champions League clash (they went on to draw 2-2).

The stopper spoke to reporters after Belgium demolished San Marino 9-0 in UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying on Thursday and said:

"I know what it means to be an elite player. I'm very happy, and I don't have anxiety problems.

"Responsibility from the media is required to not publish lies any nonsense about things like that because at the end of the day, there are people who really suffer from those problems. I think it's disrespectful to the player and to the people who are really suffering.

"I am happy and training hard and want to give the Real Madrid fans joy. The people at the Santiago Bernabeu are always a critical audience, we (Real Madrid players) know that, and we will do everything so that they break out in applause."

Real released a statement (h/t ESPN FC) dismissing reports of Courtois' alleged anxiety and explained the player was taken off against Brugge after suffering with acute gastroenteritis.

He played the full 90 minutes on Thursday and didn't have to make a save, per Flashscore.com, as Belgium became the first team to secure their spot at Euro 2020:

It's true that the Bernabeu can be a cauldron of pressure, particularly for a goalkeeper, a position that can be made to feel especially lonely if out of form.

Courtois has kept two clean sheets in eight games across all competitions this season, each of which came in his last two league appearances—a 1-0 win away to Sevilla and a 0-0 draw at Atletico Madrid.

There are other variables to consider; summer arrivals Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy are both settling into a new defence, while 31-year-old Marcelo looks to have experienced a downturn in form this year.

Reserve goalkeeper Alphonse Areola—on loan from Paris Saint-Germain—has kept one clean sheet in two 90-minute displays.

The Spanish Football Podcast suggested Zinedine Zidane may have a goalkeeping dilemma on his hands when both options are available:

Former Chelsea star Courtois remains confident in his own ability to regain his best form, though he'll have to produce results soon to keep hold of the No. 1 spot in Madrid.