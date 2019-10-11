Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Named Premier League Player of the Month for September

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on Friday named the Premier League Player of the Month for September 2019 following a scoring streak of five goals in four games.

Aubameyang, 30, scored decisive goals in draws against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Watford. He also bagged a dramatic 84th-minute winner in their 3-2 victory over Aston Villa in Week 6:

The Gunners forward has seven Premier League goals this season and trails only Chelsea's Tammy Abraham and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero in the charts, with those strikers having scored eight apiece.

League leaders Liverpool also took home an award after Jurgen Klopp was named Manager of the Month for overseeing his side's 100 percent start to the season with three more wins:

The Reds defeated Newcastle United 3-1 in their only home match of the month and clinched victories away to Chelsea (2-1) and Sheffield United (1-0) en route to opening an eight-point lead at the top.

Klopp has overcome every domestic challenge put before him this term and has consequently won both Premier League Manager of the Month awards thus far in 2019-20—he's won five overall (four since December 2018).

Unai Emery's Arsenal went into the international break in third, with Aubameyang being a huge factor in their five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

His goals in September were worth six points to the Gunners, and Friday's award saw the Gabon international join an elite group of Arsenal scorers, per OptaJoe:

Aubameyang's record at the Emirates Stadium stands at 49 goals and 12 assists in 75 appearances. While he has yet to win a trophy in north London, it would be difficult to argue he isn't proving worthy of the then-club-record £56 million investment.

The attacking talisman previously won the Premier League Player of the Month award for October 2018, when he managed to hit the same goal tally in only three games.

Emery will be wary of becoming overreliant on Aubameyang following his heroics, though the manager hasn't been helped by Alexandre Lacazette's injury-enforced absence since the draw against Spurs on September 1.