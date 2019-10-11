Diego Simeone: Lucas Hernandez Exit Hurt Atletico More Than Antoine Griezmann's

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has said Lucas Hernandez's summer sale to Bayern Munich hurt the club more than Antoine Griezmann's departure for Barcelona.

Hernandez, 23, joined Atletico's academy in 2007 and was moulded by the Spanish club, while Griezmann was a recognised threat in La Liga by the time he joined from Real Sociedad in 2014.

Simeone spoke to Manu Carreno of Cadena Ser (h/t Marca) and pointed to Hernandez as the more difficult departure to accept: "The exit that hurt us the most was Lucas, who was a boy from the academy. (It hurt) More than Griezmann."

Griezmann left the Wanda Metropolitano in July after Barcelona triggered the forward's €120 million (£108 million) release clause. Atletico received another €80 million from Bayern for the signature of France international Hernandez, who can play in central defence or at left-back.

Squawka posted some of the higher-profile sales at Atletico this past summer, while defensive stalwarts Diego Godin, Filipe Luis and Juanfran each left on free transfers after their contracts expired:

One can understand why Simeone would be more affected by the loss of Hernandez, a homegrown product who is five years Griezmann's junior and dazzled in arguably a more critical role for Atletico.

Simeone's tactics in Madrid have long relied on a resilient back line, and Hernandez is viewed by many as one of the best defensive prospects in Europe.

Portuguese prodigy Joao Felix, 19, has gone a long way to replacing Griezmann's attacking presence in Madrid. However, it's uncertain as to whether centre-back reinforcements like Mario Hermoso or Felipe can be said to match Hernandez's standards.

Griezmann's sale to Liga rivals Barca was all the more frustrating after Atletico insisted they were owed €200 million (£180 million) for his transfer, as opposed to the post-July 1 fee of €120 million (£108 million) that was paid.

Spanish football authorities eventually fined Barcelona for the tapping-up offence, though it wasn't close to the punishment Atletico would have hoped for, per Sky Sports:

Hernandez has impressed for Bayern early on in his stay at the Allianz Arena, already demonstrating his worth as a viable starter in central defence or at left-back.

The player was recently at the centre of a club versus country tug-of-war following France's decision to call him up for UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers despite Bayern insisting he was unfit, per journalist Manuel Veth:

Atletico are third in La Liga and trail leaders Real by three points, while Griezmann and Barcelona follow in second despite losing one match more than his old employers so far this season.

It will be a testament to Simeone's managerial prowess if he is able to keep Los Rojiblancos in touch with Spain's dominant duo this season, particularly after Hernandez jumped ship for the Allianz Arena.