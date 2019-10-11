Dimitar Berbatov: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Would Struggle at Man United

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes even Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi would have trouble shining at the club in its current state.

United sit 12th in the Premier League after eight matches, having won just two of them.

In his column for Betfair, Berbatov said the Red Devils need to recruit a forward in January after letting Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez leave the club in the summer, but even if they do, he is not convinced a new signing would succeed:

"The winter transfer window is difficult and also on the pitch Manchester United aren't producing as a team at the moment.

"It doesn't matter how good you are, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo could go there and they would have difficulty because the team is not producing as a team."

United entered the international break on the back of a 1-0 defeat to a Newcastle United side that had been humiliated 5-0 at Leicester City in their previous outing.

The defeat extended their wait for an away win to 11 matches, stretching back to their UEFA Champions League win over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes in March.

ESPN's Alex Shaw gave a damning verdict on the club's form:

On Sky Sports' Sunday Supplement, Craig Hope of the Daily Mail pointed the finger at United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward:

Football writer Daniel Storey suggested manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be relieved of his duties:

Berbatov isn't convinced the Red Devils should sack the Norwegian yet.

"Is a new manager, system of play, tactics going to help?" he added. "It is a very delicate situation, and the easiest way is to say get rid, but that's not always the right way."

Woodward's record of appointing managers since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013 has been less than stellar, while the club's haphazard recruitment in the transfer market over the past six years has left them with a squad lacking quality and depth in key areas.

While the hypothetical arrival of Messi or Ronaldo would raise the bar at Old Trafford considerably, they would still be surrounded by players and a manager who would struggle to provide them with a platform on which they could be at their best.

Stronger recruitment will help United operate more consistently at the right end of the table, but until serious changes are made at the club from the top down, United will continue to struggle.