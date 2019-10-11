NLCS Bracket 2019: Schedule Info, Odds Guide and Series Predictions

Scott Cunningham/Associated Press

For the third time since 2014, neither of the top two seeds advanced to the National League Championship Series.

St. Louis had the worst regular-season record of the three division winners and Washington earned the first wild-card position.

The last time the Cardinals entered the NLCS in 2014, they hosted the first two games as the No. 3 seed and were bounced in five games by San Francisco.

Mike Shildt's team is the ninth straight NL Central representative in the championship series, and this is the fifth appearance for the franchise in that span.

After years of NLDS heartbreak, Washington is featuring in its first NLCS since the franchise moved from Montreal to the nation's capital.

Dave Martinez's ball club is just the second NL East side to qualify for this round since 2011.

NLCS Schedule

Game 1: Friday, October 11 at St. Louis (8:08 p.m. ET, TBS)

Game 2: Saturday, October 12 at St. Louis (4:08 p.m. ET, TBS)

Game 3: Monday, October 14 at Washington (Time TBD, TBS)

Game 4: Tuesday, October 15 at Washington (Time TBD, TBS)

Game 5: Wednesday, October 16 at Washington (Time TBD, TBS)*

Game 6: Friday, October 18 at St. Louis (Time TBD, TBS)*

Game 7: Saturday, October 19 at St. Louis (Time TBD, TBS)*

*-- if necessary.

NLCS Odds

To Win Series

Washington (-120; Bet $120 to win $100)

St. Louis (+100; Bet $100 to win $100)

Series Prediction

St. Louis over Washington in 6

St. Louis earned a 5-2 regular-season record against Washington.

Adam Wainwright won a pair of those games, while Miles Mikolas and Dakota Hudson both went 1-1.

Wainwright might be the key to opening up a two-game lead, as he is coming off 7.2 scoreless innings in the NLDS.

In his last four postseason appearances, the 38-year-old allowed nine opponents to reach base.

The right-hander carries the most championship series experience. He has featured in seven NLCS contests, and he conceded seven earned runs in his last 25.2 NLCS innings.

Wainwright's experience combined with Jack Flaherty's form could hand the NL Central champs an advantage on the mound.

Flaherty, who has not faced Washington in 2019, struck out 16 over 13 innings in Games 2 and 5 versus the Braves.

The 23-year-old will likely make his third straight road start in either Game 3 or 4. In his last seven regular-season road appearances, Flaherty conceded four earned runs.

Washington's stable of hurlers could match St. Louis' production and turn the NLCS into a low-scoring series.

Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin secured victories over the Cardinals, but when they pitch in the best-of-seven set is still to be determined because of how Dave Martinez managed his staff in the NLDS.

Since he started Game 5, Strasburg would not be available on full rest until Monday, while Corbin threw in relief in the series-clinching victory.

If Max Scherzer starts Game 2, he has to reverse his regular-season form versus St. Louis to allow the Nationals to steal a game from Busch Stadium.

In 13.2 innings, he gave up eight earned runs on 15 hits. Tommy Edman and Matt Wieters did the damage September 18 with a home run each, while Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna combined to go 5-of-9 in their May 1 clash.

Goldschmidt and Ozuna both recorded nine NLDS hits, and if they extend that form into this series, they could be the difference-makers against Washington's arms.

Regardless of which hurlers throw, runs could come at a premium. The two sides averaged 6.1 runs per game in the regular season.

If that trend holds, you could make money off the individual game unders. Game 1's over/under sits at eight.

