Julian Edelman Calls Tom Brady 'The GOAT' of QB Sneaks After 2 Rush TD vs Giants

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2019

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots is tackled while attempting a quarterback sneak during the fourth quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Fantasy football players who started New England Patriots running backs aren’t going to want to hear it, but Tom Brady is the best quarterback when it comes to sneaks in NFL history.

At least in Julian Edelman’s eyes.

"He’s the best QB sneaker I’ve ever seen," Edelman said following New England’s 35-14 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday, per Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. "He’s the goat of QB sneaks."

Brady didn’t throw for a single touchdown but scored two on the ground with sneaks.

They were cruel twists of fate for fantasy players with the running backs, though, as the first one came after James White’s touchdown catch was overturned by replay because his elbow was down inside the 1-yard line.

Brady ran two consecutive sneaks starting from the Giants’ 3-yard line in the fourth quarter instead of giving the ball to Sony Michel, White or Brandon Bolden, and the second one found the end zone.

To be fair to New England, when you have the best quarterback sneaker in history, you are going to use him.

