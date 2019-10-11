Nationals vs. Cardinals: NLCS Game 1 TV Schedule, Ticket Info and Odds

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Less than 48 hours after the National League Championship Series matchup was set, Washington and St. Louis meet for Game 1 at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals are making their 14th NLCS appearance and their first since 2014. They earned home-field advantage as the No. 3 seed following the Nationals' defeat of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Washington is making its first trip to this round since its move from Montreal. The franchise's only NLCS appearance was in 1981, when the Expos lost to the Dodgers.

Since both teams used their top starters to get out of the NLDS, Miles Mikolas and Anibal Sanchez open the series, with higher-profile matchups on the horizon.

NLCS Game 1 Information

Date: Friday, October 11

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Odds (via Caesars): Washington (+107; bet $100 to win $107); St. Louis (-117; bet $117 to win $100)

Preview

The Cardinals racked up 13 runs against Atlanta Wednesday and then unexpectedly landed home-field advantage.

That means the two sides had to travel to St. Louis, with the Nationals taking a longer route from Los Angeles after knocking out the National League's top seed.

Mike Shildt's team went 5-2 vs. Washington in the regular season, and it won two of three from September 16-18 at home. The one loss was suffered by NLCS Game 1 starter Mikolas, who gave up three earned runs on eight hits.

Since that game, the 31-year-old has let up two earned runs in three appearances. Six of those 13.1 innings were against Atlanta. He set the tone for the NLDS by giving up three hits and an earned run in five innings.

Sanchez is well-rested after a nine-strikeout performance in NLDS Game 3 in which he allowed four hits and a single run. In five of his nine postseason appearances, he lasted at least six innings.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press

If the two starters deliver quality openers, Game 1 could come down to the bullpens.

Washington's relievers gave up two hits in Games 4 and 5 vs. Los Angeles, while St. Louis let up five hits in its last two victories.

In their three September meetings, Washington's bullpen conceded twice and St. Louis' relievers let up three runs.

If the margins are thin Friday, one swing could be the deciding factor. Paul Goldschmidt, Marcell Ozuna and Juan Soto are the top candidates to do that. All three had two home runs in the division series. The St. Louis duo both had nine hits, while Soto totaled five.

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Tommy Edman could be the X-factor for St. Louis, after he had a trio of multi-hit performances in the last round, two of which occurred in Games 4 and 5.

If the 24-year-old begins a rally with a base knock out of the bottom third of the order, he could help the Cardinals flip it over to their sluggers to send multiple players across the home plate.

Adam Eaton may fill that role for Washington, as he reached base eight times in the NLDS through five walks and three hits. If he gets in scoring position for Anthony Rendon and Soto, the Nationals could earn a road advantage.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.

