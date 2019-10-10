MLB Playoffs 2019: Live-Stream Schedule, Bracket Predictions for ALDS Finales

Scott Audette/Associated Press

For Tampa Bay to advance to the American League Championship Series, it has to achieve a rare feat.

When Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole started consecutive games in the regular season, Houston suffered back-to-back losses on two occasions.

If the Rays add to that total, it will be viewed as one of the top achievements in recent postseason history.

But beating Cole will not be as easy as taking advantage of Verlander on short rest. The 20-game winner has not suffered a loss since May 22. In fact, Houston is victorious in 14 straight games started by the 29-year-old.

Thursday ALDS Schedule

Game 5: Tampa Bay at Houston (7:07 p.m. ET, FS1)

Game can be live-streamed on Fox Sports Go or Fox Sports app.

Prediction

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 1

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Cole enters Game 5 with 10 straight double-digit strikeout performances.

In Game 2, every Rays batter went down on strikes, with the Nos. 4-7 hitters whiffing 11 times.

If Ji-Man Choi, Avisail Garcia and Brandon Lowe are unable to capitalize on any scoring opportunities, the Rays could fall flat.

Tommy Pham, who leads the Rays with seven hits, could get on base in every at-bat, but if he does not have the support behind him, those chances will be wasted.

Kevin Cash's team needs to plate a runner if it gets into scoring position because there might be one or two opportunities at most to do damage against Cole.

Each of the four Tampa Bay hits against the AL Cy Young favorite occurred in different innings of Game 2.

Conversely, the Astros put multiple runners on base in two of five frames against Tyler Glasnow, and they chased him with a two-run home run in the fifth.

If they give Cole a one-run lead to work with, it could be insurmountable for the Rays while he is on the mound.

In the final month of the regular season, Cole allowed five earned runs on 20 hits and only walked seven of the 152 batters he faced.

Sporadically putting runners on the basepaths will not be good enough for the Rays to set up an all-AL East championship series with the New York Yankees.

If Cole lasts six or seven innings, a combination of Will Harris, Joe Smith and Roberto Osuna would likely relieve him. The trio conceded a single earned run in four games.

Tampa Bay's bullpen could produce a few strong innings, but even if it is close to perfect, it may not be enough to pull back a lead if Glasnow concedes a few runs.

Five of the Astros' seven runs at Minute Maid Park were scored in the fifth inning or before. The difference-makers could be Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley and Alex Bregman, who went 4-for-11 in Game 1.

If they can get to Glasnow again, and George Springer follows up his 2-for-4 Game 4, Houston could build a multiple-run lead for its starter.

Between Cole and the bullpen, Houston should be able to silence Tampa Bay's bats and earn a home date with the Yankees on Saturday.

