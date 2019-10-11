Bermuda vs. Mexico: Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 CONCACAF Nations League

Jose Argueta/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Mexico can get off the mark in the 2019 CONCACAF Nations League with a win in Bermuda on Friday night. El Tri have the firepower in attacking areas to make an early statement in a competition that will act as the qualification campaign for the 2021 Gold Cup.

It's no surprise then head coach Gerardo Martino has recalled many star names after leaning on youth for the 2-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago earlier this month. Among those returning to the squad are Napoli wide forward Hirving Lozano and Atletico Madrid playmaker Hector Herrera.

Porto's Jesus Manuel Corona is also included and gives Mexico another versatile and in-form forward with pace and a keen eye for a pass.

Bermuda's best way to keep up with their visitors will be to rely on striker Nahki Wells. He scored twice for his nation during a 2-0 win away to Panama in Group B of League A last time out in the tournament.

Date: Friday, October 11

Time: 9 p.m. ET/2 a.m. BST (Saturday)

TV Info: TUDN USA

Live Stream: fuboTV

Lozano has the talent to overwhelm Bermuda, but he has made a quiet start to life with Napoli.

The 24-year-old has just one goal to this credit since arriving from PSV Eindhoven in the summer, but he still has the pace, power and perceptive movement to thrive at international level.

Omar Vega/Getty Images

Pairing Lozano with Corona is a good way for Martino to give the Bermuda defenders all they can handle. The latter has yet to find the net for Porto, but he has been proving his creative chops with a trio of assists.

Having Corona's energy and craft on the flanks will give Herrera another target to aim for. The 29-year-old has the flair to add some artistry to El Tri's passing game.

Mexico need the star names up top to be on song, because Wells enters the game as a striker in form. The Burnley frontman has been scoring for fun while on loan at Championship club Queens Park Rangers, finding the net seven times in 11 appearances this season.

The 29-year-old has the pace to unnerve a defence that welcomes back Celta Vigo's Nestor Araujo. Even so, Mexico have the players to keep the ball away from Bermuda and limit Wells' chances.

Then it will be left to Lozano and Corona to create enough opportunities to ensure a comfortable win.