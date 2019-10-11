USA vs. Cuba: Live Stream, TV Schedule, More for 2019 CONCACAF Nations League

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The United States men's national team begin their campaign at the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League against Cuba on Friday, when they hope to make up for lost time at Audi Field in Washington.

Cuba ride a six-match losing streak into this match and have already lost twice to Group A leaders Canada, who are six points clear at the top.

Gregg Berhalter's side will aim to close that gap over the next couple of fixtures, while a third successive defeat of the competition will all but confirm Cuba's relegation from League A in the Nations League.

However, the Stars and Stripes are searching for form after failing to win any of their last three games, and a meeting with underdogs Cuba could serve as a timely opportunity.

Date: Friday, October 11

Time: 7 p.m. ET/12 a.m. BST (Saturday, October 12)

Venue: Audi Field, Washington

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S.), TUDN (U.S.)

Preview

The pressure has been turned up on Berhalter in recent months, after the 2019 Gold Cup final loss to Mexico in July began a three-game winless run.

Group A has always looked winnable for the United States, though, and former international Alexi Lalas suggested the Lions of the Caribbean should be fairly easy prey:

The USMNT have a largely youthful squad to select from—only two of the 22 outfielders named are 30 or above, while 14 of those present are 24 or younger.

Berhalter clearly holds faith in numerous prospects to get the job done in the Nations League. That's worth noting after the head coach recently appeared on SiriusXM show Counter Attack and said developing players wasn't a chief responsibility for the national team:

Chelsea winger and established U.S. star Christian Pulisic might have little to prove, but it's a significant show of trust in the likes of Josh Sargent, 19, Brenden Aaronson, 18, and Reggie Cannon, 21.

Former United States women's national team goalkeeper Hope Solo took umbrage with Berhalter's position on player development, via beIN Sports USA:

Pulisic will be one of those perhaps happy to see the international break after struggling for playing time under Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard. The 21-year-old sat out three successive Premier League games before coming off the bench to record an assist in their 4-1 win at Southampton on Sunday.

Cuba are unlikely to cause an upset regardless of who makes up the United States lineup, though. Their only victory of 2019 was a 5-0 thrashing of Bermuda in a friendly match in February.

The Caribbean representatives lost 2-0 when these teams last met in a friendly in October 2016, and their chances appear slim considering they haven't scored a goal in their last five games.

The Stars and Stripes have won their previous nine meetings with Cuba, and Berhalter would be remiss if his side fail to make it 10 in Washington.