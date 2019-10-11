Italy vs. Greece: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Italy know a win over Greece at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Saturday can all but guarantee a place at next summer's UEFA Euro 2020 finals.

The Azzurri will be part of the tournament with victories over Greece and Liechtenstein. However, a win on Saturday, coupled Liechtenstein avoiding defeat against Armenia, would mean Roberto Mancini's team progresses from Group J.

Italy's favourable position is the result of some impressive performances throughout qualification. Players such as striker Ciro Immobile and playmaker Jorginho have defined a team as much about technique as function.

By contrast, Greece have struggled for goals but can rely on a strong defence featuring Napoli centre-back Kostas Manolas and Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Date: Saturday, October 12

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports PL.

Live Stream: Sky Go. ESPN+. fuboTV.

Odds

Italy: -560 (bet $560 to win $100)

Greece: +1800 (bet $100 to win $1800)

Draw: +560

Odds per Caesars

Lazio frontman Immobile's pace, timing and subtle movement will cause problems for Manolas and Sokratis. Both are rugged defenders, but Italy can get them on the turn with the pace along their front line.

Wide forwards such as Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi making runs from out to in will stretch Greece to breaking point. Jorginho's vision and range will be crucial in releasing the pair in behind.

The Chelsea midfield general will be ably supported by Paris Saint-Germain schemer Marco Verratti and Inter Milan workhorse Nicolo Barella. Mancini has also handed a recall to Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo.

Still just 20, Zaniolo adds some true flair to Italy's approach play. He can beat markers with skill and trickery and has the eye for goal to score from distance, traits he's been showing for Roma in the UEFA Europa League:

Keeping pace with Italy's quality in forward areas won't be easy for a Greece team held to a 1-1 draw by Liechtenstein and on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline away to Finland in the last two qualifiers.

It's more likely Mancini's young charges win convincingly and make a statement ahead of qualifying.