Todd McShay 2020 NFL Draft Big Board: Tua Tagovailoa, Chase Young Top Rankings

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sits atop the latest 2020 NFL draft big board posted by ESPN's Todd McShay on Wednesday.

Tagovailoa, who's also one of the top contenders for the 2019 Heisman Trophy, is followed in the updated rankings by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young at No. 2.

The Bama quarterback has locked down the No. 1 spot since McShay posted his preseason list in August. He's done nothing to hurt his NFL stock with a tremendous start to the 2019 campaign while leading the Tide to a 5-0 record.

Tagovailoa has completed 76.4 percent of his throws for 1,718 yards with 23 touchdowns and no interceptions. He's also rushed for two scores.

Although it's been speculated several teams could be tanking the 2019 NFL season to land the coveted Alabama signal-caller, he said during an appearance on the SEC Network (via Josh Bean of AL.com) in July he wasn't aware of the idea.

"Is that they want me?" Tagovailoa asked before later saying his Tide teammates had mentioned it. "I actually haven't seen it. ... I've heard it from my teammates."

Although the Miami Dolphins, who tore down their roster in the offseason, have been most frequently linked to the "tank for Tua" movement, they have plenty of company early with the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets and Washington Redskins also winless (though most unlikely to take a QB). Four other teams have one win.

Meanwhile, Young is shaping up to become an awesome consolation prize for next year's draft in a league dominated by quarterbacks and edge-rushers.

The defensive end enjoyed a breakout year in 2018 with 10.5 sacks in 13 games. He's on an even better pace so far this season with 8.5 sacks in six appearances for the unbeaten Buckeyes.

Young is coming off a terrific performance versus the Michigan State Spartans, per Pro Football Focus:

It's unlikely he'll unseat Tagovailoa in the battle to become the No. 1 overall pick next April because there are so many quarterback-needy teams, but the OSU standout could end up developing into the most impactful player in the class.