Joshua Kimmich 'Understands' Thomas Muller Frustration, Unsure If He Wants Exit

TF-Images/Getty Images

Joshua Kimmich has said he can understand the frustration of Bayern Munich team-mate Thomas Muller amid speculation he wants to leave the club.

Muller is a Bayern icon, although this season he's struggled to get into the starting XI on a regular basis. Rumours have consequently surfaced about a possible exit, with the man himself saying he's "too ambitious" to sit on the bench at the Allianz Arena.

Speaking after Germany's 2-2 draw with Argentina on Wednesday, Kimmich said he can see why Muller may be disgruntled at the moment, per AS:

"I only know Bayern with Thomas Muller. Without him the club would not be where it is now. It's the case that when he comes on he always plays well. In the last game he created another goal. Also in the games before. ...

"I don't know if he wants to go or not. I can understand that he claims to want to play. I know what it's like to sit on the bench.

"With [former head coach] Carlo Ancelotti I also sat on the bench several times. It's completely normal for a player to be dissatisfied or become dissatisfied. His claim is that this should not always be the case. That's clear, of course."

Bild's Christian Falk reported on Wednesday that the 30-year-old is ready to leave the Allianz Arena:

The Athletic's Raphael Honigstein provided an update on Muller's situation, suggesting manager Niko Kovac's comments haven't helped:

While Muller seemingly isn't content with his position at Bayern, he has featured in all seven of the team's Bundesliga matches this term, making three starts. However, for the past four matches in all competitions, he's been introduced as a substitute.

Muller's absence has coincided with the excellent recent form of Philippe Coutinho, who has thrived in support of star striker Robert Lewandowski. While the Brazilian and Muller are totally different in terms of playing style, they occupy similar positions on the field.

Coutinho has helped to add another dimension to the Bayern attack with his ability to dribble past opponents and thread passes into dangerous areas. Lewandowski is already benefitting:

Muller is arguably a little past his best, and with that in mind it's not a surprise to see him involved less and less. However, he's a hugely popular figure with supporters, having won eight Bundesliga titles with the Munich giants, as well as the UEFA Champions League in 2013.

He's shown enough this season to suggest he can still play a role at the highest level, and Muller's versatility makes him a fantastic option for Kovac. Given his association with the Bavarian outfit, whether Muller stays will likely depend on how strong his desire to move on is in the winter.