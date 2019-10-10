MLB Playoffs 2019: Odds, TV Schedule, Predictions for Final ALDS Games

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Astros have confidence one of their two 20-game winners can push them into the ALCS Thursday.

After Justin Verlander failed to do so on short rest, Gerrit Cole attempts to close out the series against the Tampa Bay Rays on home soil.

Cole extended his dominance into Game 2, where he fanned 15 players over 7.2 innings.

If Houston receives a similar showing from the right-handed hurler, it could open the ALCS with the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park Saturday.

After winning Games 3 and 4 at home, Tampa Bay will rely on Tyler Glasnow to keep it in the series. If the Rays win their third contest in a row, they would head to Yankee Stadium to open the championship series.

Thursday ALDS Information

Odds via Caesars.

Game 5: Tampa Bay (+230; bet $100 to win $230) at Houston (-270; bet $270 to win $100) (7:07 p.m. ET, FS1)

Prediction

Houston 5, Tampa Bay 1

Cole has not lost since May 22.

The American League Cy Young favorite is 17-0 is his last 23 appearances, including the Game 2 gem in which he gave up four hits in close to eight shutout frames.

In his two postseason starts at Minute Maid Park, Cole conceded one earned run on seven hits and struck out 27 batters.

Since September 1, the 29-year-old has been tagged for five runs while setting down 89 hitters on strikes.

Between Cole's numbers and their 62-21 home mark, the Astros feel confident in winning Game 5.

"That's the reason why we feel pretty good coming back here and playing in front of our fans," Houston second baseman Jose Altuve said, per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart. "We have the best record in the MLB playing the home side. And we have Gerrit Cole tomorrow, which is one of the best pitchers you can ever see. It's going to be a good one tomorrow."

Cole should receive a boost from his offense, as Houston scored 35 runs in ALDS home games over the last three postseasons.

In Game 1, AJ Hinch's team used a four-run fifth sparked by an Altuve home run to chase Glasnow from the mound.

Glasnow, who, like Cole, used to pitch in the Pittsburgh organization, recorded a pair of 1-2-3 innings in his first postseason appearance.

In the second and third innings of Game 1, the Astros left five men on base after earning three hits and two walks.

Handing Cole an early lead would be ideal, but the AL's top seed has a single run in the first three innings this series.

Tampa Bay did the majority of its damage in Games 3 and 4 in the opening stages, with 12 runs plated in the first four frames.

If the Rays can somehow replicate their fast starts from Tropicana Field, they could put pressure on the Houston in order to create opportunities against Glasnow and a bullpen that let up three runs in the last two contests.

"They just keep doing it," Rays pitcher Blake Snell said, per MLB,com's Richard Justice. "I think that's the most impressive part. It's easy to be good for a game or two, but they're good every single day. And they never know when their name is going to get called. We're pitching really good against this lineup that's really good, as well. So for us to be able to do that consistently is pretty amazing."

To give his relievers a chance to win the game, Glasnow needs to silence most of the batters in Houston's order twice. That could be tough since Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez combined for 16 hits in the heart of the lineup.

George Springer could be the key for the Astros taking an early lead. In the series, the outfielder is 2-of-17, but the two hits occurred in Game 4.

Since 2017, the 30-year-old has 15 postseason hits at Minute Maid Park. If he gets on base a few times, the Astros could capitalize through Altuve and Bregman, leaving Tampa Bay to chase the lead against Cole, which is something any team would fear.

