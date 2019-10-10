Week 6 NFL Picks: Vegas Odds, Spread Advice and Predictions

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The NFL season is five weeks old. During that time, bettors may have fared well or poorly depending on their choices.

There are still 12 gameweeks remaining, so if you fall in the latter category, there's plenty of time to make up for it. That starts with Week 6, which begins with a Thursday night matchup between the New England Patriots and New York Giants. There are four teams on a bye, so there will be 12 games Sunday followed by a Monday night contest between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

Here's a look at the full slate along with odds, predictions and betting advice.

Week 6 Odds, Predictions

Picks are made against the spread.

N.Y. Giants at New England (-17); Over/Under 41 points

Carolina (-2.5) vs. Tampa Bay in London; O/U 47.5

Seattle (-1.5) at Cleveland; O/U 46.5

Houston at Kansas City (-4.5); O/U 54

Washington (-3.5) at Miami; O/U 41

Philadelphia at Minnesota (-3); O/U 44

New Orleans at Jacksonville (-1); O/U 44

Cincinnati at Baltimore (-11); O/U 48

San Francisco at L.A. Rams (-3.5); O/U 50.5

Atlanta (-2.5) at Arizona; O/U 51.5

Tennessee at Denver (-2.5); O/U 39.5

Dallas (-7.5) at N.Y. Jets; O/U 44

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers (-6.5); O/U 41.5

Detroit at Green Bay (-4); O/U 47

Odds courtesy of Caesars.

Betting Advice

There's a favorable bet to make right away Thursday night, as the New England Patriots are 17-point favorites over the New York Giants. It's a big spread, the largest of the week, but New England is that much better than New York.

The Pats have allowed only 34 points in five games. Now, they are playing against a rookie quarterback making his fourth career start with several talented players—running backs Saquon Barkley and Wayne Gallman, wide receiver Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram—ruled out for the game because of injuries.

New England should take control early and easily continue its dominant start to the season.

As for Sunday's games, the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams appear to be two good teams to bet on.

New Orleans is a one-point underdog despite being 4-1 and one of the best teams in the NFL. Quarterback Drew Brees is still out while recovering from right thumb surgery, but Teddy Bridgewater has played well while filling in leading the Saints offense.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-3, but they are coming off a loss to the Carolina Panthers. And even though they have played fairly well this year, they just isn't as talented as the Saints, even without Brees. Expect New Orleans to go on the road and continue its strong start.

The Rams are a better team than they have shown recently. After winning their first three games of the season, they dropped back-to-back games to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks, and they trail the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle in the NFC West.

Los Angeles has an opportunity to keep the division close while traveling to San Francisco on Sunday, and it seems like the Rams are poised to break through and end their rough stretch. Even though they have lost their past two games, they have scored 69 total points.

Their defense should be able to cope with the 49ers offense, so if the Rams continue to play well offensively, with an extra 3.5 points, bet on Los Angeles.