Shanghai Rolex Masters 2019: Novak Djokovic's Win Highlights Thursday's Results

Novak Djokovic marched into the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters on Thursday after overcoming John Isner in straight sets at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena.

The top seed and defending champion had to work hard in the first set, before moving through the gears in the second, eventually securing a 7-5, 6-3 win over the American.

Earlier in the day, there was a win for third seed Daniil Medvedev, although he was pushed hard by Vasek Pospisil. Second seed Roger Federer will be in action later against David Goffin, as will Dominic Thiem who takes on Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Shanghai Masters - Thursday Results and Fixtures

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. John Isner: 7-5, 6-3

(3) Daniil Medvedev bt. Vasek Pospisil: 7-6 (7), 7-5

(10) Fabio Fognini bt. (7) Karen Khachanov: 6-3, 7-5

(2) Roger Federer vs. (13) David Goffin

(4) Dominic Thiem vs. (15) Nikoloz Basilashvili

(5) Alexander Zverev vs. Andrey Rublev

(6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Hubert Hurkacz

(8) Roberto Bautista Agut vs. (11) Matteo Berrettini

Thursday Recap

The big challenge for Djokovic on Thursday was always going to be getting breaks of serve against the powerful Isner. In the end, the top seed went about his task in different ways in each set.

Unsurprisingly, the first was dominated by the serving player, with neither man giving up much. The first time any game went to deuce was when Isner held to make it 4-4, although it was a sign that Djokovic was beginning to figure out his opponent's serve.

Eventually, after moving 6-5 in front, the champion pounced and extended his excellent recent run of winning sets:

Having struck late in the opener, Djokovic was on the front foot early in the second stanza, taking his second break point of the match to go 2-0 up. Metro's George Bellshaw was impressed with what he was seeing from the 16-time Grand Slam winner:

After consolidating further to go three games ahead, it was always going to be too much of an ask for Isner, who was unable to make any dent on his opponent's serve.

Joining Djokovic in the last eight is Medvedev, as the Russian continued his strong end to the season with a battling win over Pospisil.

There was little between the two players in the main, but the third seed was able to play the better tennis at the crunch moments late in each set.