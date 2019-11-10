Giants' Pat Shurmur: Saquon Barkley 'Banged Up'; Having X-Ray on Injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley was injured in Sunday's loss to the New York Jets.

Barkley was in and out of the game while finishing with just one rushing yard on 13 carries. He underwent X-rays after the game, according to Maggie Gray of WFAN.

Head coach Pat Shurmur said after the game the running back was "banged up" but did not elaborate, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Barkley had previously suffered a high ankle sprain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 on Sept. 22.

By Oct. 3, Barkley was already participating in practice:

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year missed three games before returning in Week 7.

Prior to that injury, Barkley opened the season with back-to-back 100-yard rushing games. In total, the 22-year-old has 402 yards and two touchdowns on 101 carries across seven games this season.

Barkley avoided any injury concerns during his rookie campaign. The 2018 second overall pick played all 16 regular-season games, recording 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns on 261 rushes as well as 721 yards and four touchdowns on 91 catches.

In other words, there is no replacing the impact Barkley has on the Giants' offensive production.

New York's situation was made worse in Week 6 by backup running back Wayne Gallman also being ruled out with a concussion. Gallman didn't return until Week 8. The 25-year-old has 109 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries as well as 102 yards and one touchdown on 11 catches across nine games.

As Barkley recovers this time, Gallman will be available.

Additionally, the Giants have rookie Jon Hilliman. In New York's Week 6 loss against the New England Patriots, Hilliman posted 38 yards on 11 carries with Barkley and Gallman inactive.