Ex-Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho Reportedly Turned Down Lyon Offer

TIZIANA FABI/Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has reportedly turned down an approach to manage Ligue 1 giants Lyon after they sacked coach Sylvinho on Monday.

According to French radio station RMC (h/t Amitai Winehouse for MailOnline), the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss informed Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas he wants to find a future role in the Premier League because his family is already settled in England.

The Portuguese has been out of club management since departing Old Trafford last December and has spent time appearing as a television pundit.

Sylvinho was shown the exit door by Lyon after a run of one victory in nine games in all competitions. The Brazilian took the reins at the club last May, but assistant coach Gerald Baticle will now take temporary control.

Per RMC, Lyon could now target former Paris Saint-Germain manager Laurent Blanc as the club searches for a big name to fill the breach.

The seven-time French champions always have ambitions to win Ligue 1, but they sit 14th after the first nine matches. Lyon are only above the relegation play-off position on goal difference, and a title challenge appears impossible with leaders PSG 12 points clear of them.

Mourinho remains one of the biggest names in world football, but with none of the top English sides currently looking for a coach, the 56-year-old might have to wait longer for a suitable role to materialise.