Baker Mayfield on Handshake Video: The 1 Time the Camera Recording Has Helped

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

After initially being accused of snubbing the San Francisco 49ers of a pregame handshake, Baker Mayfield was vindicated when a video of the occurrence was released by Jake Trotter of ESPN.

"I know what I did," Mayfield said Wednesday, per Field Yates of ESPN. "But that's the one time the camera recording me has gone in my favor."

San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman apologized for accusing the quarterback of not shaking his hand:

Sherman initially said Mayfield didn't shake hands with the Niners captains before the game and that "fired up" his team, per Michael Silver of NFL Network.

Video showed Mayfield did actually shake hands with the opposing captains, which Mayfield believes is a nice turn of events, considering his history.

The quarterback got into trouble in college when a camera caught the Oklahoma star trash-talking with inappropriate gestures in a game against Kansas.

An arrest video that showed him attempting to run away from police officers in 2017 also led to a plea deal.

It seems the second-year player is happy a video is now on his side.