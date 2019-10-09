Manchester United's Harry Maguire: 'In 5 or 6 Years' Time, Judge Me Then'

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Harry Maguire says he is committed for the long term at Manchester United and it will be possible to judge whether he has been a success at the club in five or six years.

Maguire joined United from Leicester City for £80 million in August to bolster the club's porous back line—the Red Devils conceded 54 goals in the 2018-19 Premier League season.

The Englishman has already established himself as a key man in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first team, playing every minute of their eight Premier League games so far this term.

However, he has been unable to prevent United recording their worst-ever start to a Premier League campaign:

Speaking to the club's official magazine Inside United (h/t Dan Sansom of Sky Sports), though, Maguire said he is confident he can have success at Old Trafford:

"It's the long term, that's what the main thing is. In five or six years' time, judge me then—whether I have been a success at this club or not. I do believe and am really confident that, in five or six years' time, I'll be a success and I am sure we'll have many, many good times here. We need to keep improving as a team, not just me as an individual. I feel, if we improve as a team, I'll be a success, too."

The former Hull City defender added the clamour around his huge price tag "doesn't bother me at all."

Individually, Maguire has enjoyed a largely decent start to the season.

He and Victor Lindelof have formed a partnership at centre-back that should give United fans some confidence for the future, at least defensively:

The Red Devils have the joint-fourth-best defensive record in the Premier League after conceding eight goals.

Their return of just nine goals scored, on the other hand, has them ranked as the 13th most prolific side in the English top flight, below the likes of Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Burnley, West Ham United and Norwich City.

What is even more concerning for the Manchester giants is that four of those goals came on the opening weekend when they thrashed Chelsea 4-0 at home.

United have now scored just five goals in their last seven league games, and two in their last four:

Maguire has made a difference in defence, but he can only do so much to improve a team that, at the moment, simply does not have a recognised goalscorer.

United's struggles are only likely to get worse after the international break when they host Liverpool, who have won every one of their last 17 league games.