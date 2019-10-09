Shanghai Rolex Masters 2019: Novak Djokovic's Win Highlights Wednesday's Results

NOEL CELIS/Getty Images

Top seed Novak Djokovic secured a routine 6-3, 6-3 victory over Denis Shapovalov in the second round of the 2019 Shanghai Masters on Wednesday.

The four-time winner needed only 70 minutes to get past the Canadian as he produced a brilliant display at the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena.

Elsewhere, it was a day for the seeds as the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Roberto Bautista Agut and John Isner all secured wins.

Wednesday Results

(1) Novak Djokovic bt. Denis Shapovalov: 6-3, 6-3

(16) John Isner bt. Lucas Pouille: 7-5, 6-3

(6) Stefanos Tsitsipas bt. Felix Auger Aliassime: 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3)

(7) Karen Khachanov bt. Taylor Fritz: 6-2, 6-4

(8) Roberto Bautista Agut bt. Reilly Opelka: 6-4, 7-5

(11) Matteo Berrettini bt. Cristian Garin: 6-3, 6-3

(5) Alexander Zverev bt. Jeremy Chardy: 7-6 (13), 7-6 (3)

Andrey Rublev bt. John Millman 6-2, 6-0

(13) David Goffin bt. Mikhail Kukushkin: 6-2, 3-0 ret.

(4) Dominic Thiem vs. Pablo Carreno Busta

Thursday Center Court 1 Schedule

(3) Daniil Medvedev vs. Vasek Pospisil

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. (16) John Isner

(13) David Goffin vs. (2) Roger Federer

(5) Alexander Zverev vs. Andrey Rublev

Full results and schedule available via the Pro Tennis Live app.

Djokovic, 32, was relentless at the start of his campaign to successfully defend the title he won in 2018.

He served at 74 percent and lost just four of 35 points behind his first serve.

As a result, Shapovalov had only one opportunity to break the Serbian in the entire match, which he was unable to take.

The 20-year-old stayed with Djokovic for seven games as the pair exchanged service holds.

After failing to take his first two break-point opportunities in the opener, though, the world No. 1 took the third to move 5-3 ahead before serving out the set.

In a ruthless second-set display, Djokovic claimed two further breaks of serve as he raced to victory, showing off some of his trademark hitting in the process:

Djokovic will now face American Isner in the third round after the No. 16 seed downed Lucas Pouille in even more efficient fashion.

Isner needed only 62 minutes to get past the Frenchman, serving 19 aces as he prevailed 7-5, 6-3.

No. 5 seed Zverev came up against more resistance in the shape of Jeremy Chardy, but he still came through in straight sets.

It was far from routine, though, as the German saved three set points before winning 15-13 in the opening tiebreak.

The second set also went the distance, but Zverev eventually had too much for Chardy and booked himself a last 16 place against Andrey Rublev.