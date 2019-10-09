NFL Power Rankings 2019: Predicting Post-Week 6 Standings

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL season has been a bit of an enigma so far. There are two undefeated teams and four winless teams after five weeks—and then there is a plethora of confusing teams in the middle.

Teams like the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns can look dominant one week and then completely outclassed the next. Yes, this is the sort of parity that the NFL strives for, but it makes it difficult to determine which teams are actually any good—something we often have a handle on by mid-October.

Week 6 is set to kick off with a matchup between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots. It will wrap with a physical NFC North clash between the one-loss Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions. How might the league stack up after it's all over? Let's take a look.

First, though, let's examine the latest lines and over/unders from Caesars, and some score predictions.

NFL Week 6 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

New York Giants (+17, 42) at New England Patriots: New England 32-15

Carolina Panthers (-2, 47.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Carolina 23-22

New Orleans Saints (+1, 44) at Jacksonville Jaguars: New Orleans 27-24

Philadelphia Eagles (+3, 44) at Minnesota Vikings: Philadelphia 24-20

Seattle Seahawks (n/a) at Cleveland Browns: Seattle 27-24

Washington Redskins (-3.5, 41) at Miami Dolphins: Washington 23-18

Atlanta Falcons (-2.5, 51.5) at Arizona Cardinals: Atlanta 24-22

Houston Texans (+5, 55.5) at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 35-20

San Francisco 49ers (n/a) at Los Angeles Rams: San Francisco 28-21



Dallas Cowboys (-7, 43) at New York Jets: Dallas 33-24

Cincinnati Bengals (+11.5, 48.5) at Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore 29-26

Tennessee Titans (+2.5, 39.5) at Denver Broncos: Denver 25-20

Pittsburgh Steelers (+7, 41.5) at Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles 27-23

Detroit Lions (+4, 47) at Green Bay Packers: Green Bay 31-27

Power Rankings Predictions, Post-Week 6

1. New England Patriots

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. Green Bay Packers

4. New Orleans Saints

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. Kansas City Chiefs

7. Buffalo Bills

8. Dallas Cowboys

9. Los Angeles Rams

10. Baltimore Ravens

12. Philadelphia Eagles

13. Detroit Lions

14. Chicago Bears

15. Oakland Raiders

16. Minnesota Vikings

17. Indianapolis Colts

18. Houston Texans

19. Los Angeles Chargers

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

21. Tennessee Titans

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

23. Cleveland Browns

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

25. Denver Broncos

26. New York Giants

27. Atlanta Falcons

28. Arizona Cardinals

29. New York Jets

30. Cincinnati Bengals

31. Washington Redskins

32. Miami Dolphins

1. New England Patriots

It hasn't been pretty for the Patriots every week, but they're one of just two undefeated teams right now. They'll remain so after handling the Giants on Thursday night. The Patriots have a scary-good defense—one allowing just 5.8 points per game—and are getting just enough out of Tom Brady and Co. to stay on top.

The Giants, meanwhile, won't have wideout Sterling Shepard, likely won't have Saquon Barkley, and they may be without tight end Evan Engram as well.

Down a pair of playmakers, it's going to be hard for the Giants to make any headway against that Patriots defense. Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones has energized New York, but this will easily be his toughest challenge to date.

Expect Jones to look, well, like a rookie quarterback in Foxborough. Expect Brady to look like himself against a Giants defense that has allowed an average of 409.4 yards per game, third-most in the league.

2. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are the other undefeated team, and they'll remain so after handling the Los Angeles Rams in Week 6. They embarrassed the Browns last Monday, making Cleveland look much worse than it actually is.

How? San Francisco dominated in the trenches and used a creative running scheme to gash a defense that is loaded with front-seven talent. This is a formula that travels well and that is a scary matchup for the Rams.

Los Angeles has had an issue with defensive breakdowns this season and hasn't gotten the most consistent play out of quarterback Jared Goff. Sustained San Francisco drives and defensive pressure are going to cause these woes to continue.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't getting too excited about his team's undefeated start yet.

"It's still early. We've played four games, one less than most people," he said, per Michael Davis Smith of ProFootballTalk.com.

Perhaps Shanahan will feel a little more excited after knocking off the rival Rams.

31. Washington Redskins

The Miami Dolphins are trying to tank. The Washington Redskins are not, but they've looked just about as bad on the field as Miami has. There's a real chance that the Dolphins get their first win of the season in Week 6.

It's difficult to actually pick Miami, though, as they've been outclassed in every aspect of the game thus far. Miami ranks dead-last in scoring offense (6.5 points per game), scoring defense (40.8 points per game allowed) and total defense (472 yards).

Washington is at least scoring more than two touchdowns each week—they're averaging 14.6 points, to be exact.

Washington may also get a bit of a spark from firing head coach Jay Gruden and replacing him with offensive line coach Bill Callahan. Still, this is a rudderless team right now and one that may barely squeak by the Dolphins on Sunday.