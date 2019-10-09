MLB Playoffs 2019: Odds, TV Schedule, Predictions for Final NLDS Games

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The first four NLDS games between Atlanta and St. Louis have been decided by three runs or fewer.

Wednesday's Game 5 is expected to be another close affair, with Mike Foltynewicz and Jack Flaherty opposing each other for the second time.

There is a good chance the first of two NLDS Game 5s is a low-scoring affair. Since 13 runs were scored in Game 1, the Braves and Cardinals pushed 16 runners across the plate.

More offensive production could come from Washington and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The victorious side in three of four matchups has reached six runs. However, two of the most dominant hurlers in that series are in line to start at Dodger Stadium.

If the Dodgers win, they will open the NLCS Friday on home soil. If the Nationals earn their second road victory, they are off to either Atlanta or St. Louis to begin the next round.

Wednesday NLDS Schedule

Odds via Caesars



Game 5: St. Louis (-112; Bet $112 to win $100) at Atlanta (+102; Bet $100 to win $102) (5:02 p.m. ET, TBS)

Game 5: Washington (+146) at Los Angeles Dodgers (-156) (8:37 p.m. ET, TBS)

Predictions

St. Louis 4, Atlanta 2

Scott Kane/Associated Press

With Flaherty and Foltynewicz starting on full rest, Game 5 at SunTrust Park could be similar to Game 2.

In Atlanta's first NLDS win, Foltynewicz outdueled his counterpart by striking out seven and shutting out the Cardinals.

It was one of the unlikeliest postseason performances because he struggled so much that he was sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett in June.

Since his return, the 28-year-old regained the faith of manager Brian Snitker, who has no problem throwing him in the biggest game of 2019 to date, per Steve Hummer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"He's had some really good postseason performances, and division-clinching performances," Snitker said. "The last two years he's pitched in some big games for us and come through. And I think he's very prepared for what he's going to go through (Wednesday)."

A year ago, Foltynewicz gave up one earned run and fanned five batters in an elimination game against the Dodgers.

For the Braves to feel comfortable, the right-hander must last longer than his four-inning appearance from 2018. A six- or seven-inning start allows Snitker to maximize his team's edge in individual matchups.

Instead of calling on Max Fried or Mark Melancon for multiple innings, the Braves could use a few relievers in an inning to secure the victory.

The hosts need to be wary of St. Louis' late-inning threat, as eight of their runs from wins in Games 1 and 4 occurred in the eighth or later.

Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna could be the difference-makers, as 11 of their 15 hits have either been doubles or home runs.

In Game 2, the pair combined for three hits and Yadier Molina followed them up with two from the No. 5 hole.

If they produce an early run or two, it may enough for Flaherty to quiet Atlanta's hitters, none of whom had a multi-hit game Friday.

Since August 1, the 23-year-old has given up six earned runs on the road, and two of the three he conceded in Game 2 came in the seventh.

If Flaherty can keep the Braves off balance over six or seven frames, that should be enough to help his teammates earn an advantage.

That could set the stage for Carlos Martinez to finish off the series. In Game 4, he rectified his poor NLDS form by giving up one hit in an inning of relief. If the Cardinals get that version of the 28-year-old, they could be on their way to the NLCS.

Los Angeles 3, Washington 1

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

With Walker Buehler facing Stephen Strasburg, the Nationals and Dodgers might not have many scoring opportunities.

In Game 1, Buehler gave up one hit over six innings, while Strasburg fanned 10 batters in his victory at Dodger Stadium.

There is also the potential for Clayton Kershaw to come out of the bullpen since he last appeared in Game 2.

"All hands on deck, for sure," Kershaw said, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. "I'll be ready to go."

Washington should have every pitcher bar Max Scherzer available, which means we could see manager Dave Martinez utilize Patrick Corbin out of the bullpen again.

The Dodgers scored eight runs off the Nationals true relievers and tagged Corbin for six in the sixth inning of Game 3.

If Dave Roberts' team is successful in the latter stages Wednesday, it may earn the final advantage of the series.

The Los Angeles bullpen has not been perfect, but Adam Kolarek has been massive in his matchups with Juan Soto. Kolarek forced a groundout and fanned Soto twice. If he wins another late-inning showdown, it could silence a rally, or prevent one from beginning.

If some combination of Buehler, Kershaw and Kolarek hold a lead into the eighth, Pedro Baez and Kenley Jansen could finish off Washington.

A year ago, Jansen did not concede an earned run in the NLDS or NLCS, and he has a scoreless inning to his name versus the Nationals.

If it wins Wednesday, Los Angeles would be favored in NLCS Game 1 since either Atlanta or St. Louis would have to travel cross-country, and it may have Hyun-Jin Ryu fresh for Game 1 as Kershaw may be in line to work after Buehler.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference

