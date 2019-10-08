Video: Watch 76ers' Ben Simmons Make 3-Pointer to Shock NBA World

Paul Kasabian
October 9, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 8: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots a three-pointer against the Guangzhou Long Lions during a pre-season game on October 8, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons made a three-pointer in an NBA game.

That sentence could not have accurately been written for the first two years of Simmons' pro career, but it can for season three, as he drilled a deep ball in a preseason matchup against the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association on Tuesday.

Simmons adding the three-pointer to his arsenal is akin to Happy Gilmore learning how to putt in the 1996 Tour Championship: An elite athlete has unlocked something that may turn them invincible, and everyone else will be put on notice.

Video surfaced of Simmons shooting threes this offseason in pickup games, and 1.2 million people saw him knock down a couple of deep threes in a recent practice.

Granted, it's only one attempt in a preseason game against a non-NBA team, but people are naturally excited to see a talented and versatile All-Star broaden his offensive horizons.

Simmons has gone 0-of-18 from three-point range in two NBA seasons (including playoffs).

That three-pointer proved to be the highlight of a stellar first half for the 76ers' floor general, as he posted 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, seven assists and five rebounds in 16 minutes.

