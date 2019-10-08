Barcelona's Arthur Explains Decision to Join Brazil in Singapore

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Barcelona's Arthur has said he understands his club's consternation with him joining the Brazil squad for two friendlies in Singapore, but the midfielder said it is too big an honour to turn down.

The Selecao are playing Senegal on Thursday at the National Stadium in Singapore before a clash with Nigeria at the same venue three days later.

Both are friendlies with little on the line.

Per Joaquim Piera of Sport, "nothing justifies" Brazil's decision to organise fixtures that will require Arthur and others to make a lengthy round trip to Singapore early in the new season and potentially will put their fitness at risk.

Barca would likely have preferred their in-form central midfielder not to go on the trip.

But the 23-year-old has said he will always make the effort to go anywhere to represent his national side, per EFE (h/t Marca):

"I understand Barcelona's side, but for me and for everyone it is a huge honour and a matter of pride [to play for the national team]. Whenever I can, I won't consider the effort of it and I will do my best to go. Here [at Brazil] they do the best possible job for the health of the footballers. They are quite aware that players have to return well to their clubs."

Arthur, who has been capped 16 times, moved to Barca from Brazilian club Gremio in the summer of 2018 and enjoyed a largely successful debut season:

He was not, however, a guaranteed regular under manager Ernesto Valverde in 2018-19.

He started only 19 of the Blaugrana's 38 La Liga games, fewer than the likes of Arturo Vidal (22), Philippe Coutinho (22), Ivan Rakitic (29) and Sergio Busquets (30), his competitors for the central midfield spots.

Arthur's prominence at Barca seems to be changing early in 2019-20, though, after some fine performances for Brazil in the summer, when they won the 2019 Copa America:

Since Barca's shock loss to Granada in La Liga on September 21, they have won four matches in a row, and Arthur has started them all.

He, summer signing Frenkie de Jong and Busquets look to have become Valverde's preferred midfield three.

As a result, Arthur is now a key part of Barca's prospects this season, and with crucial games against Eibar, Slavia Prague and Real Madrid to come after the international break, it would be a big blow if his fitness were to suffer while playing for Brazil.