Tammy Abraham Hopes to Learn from 'World's Greatest Striker' Harry Kane

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Chelsea starlet Tammy Abraham has said he does not see Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as someone he needs to battle for playing time with on the English national team. Instead, he is hoping to learn from the man he believes is the best striker in the world.

Abraham spoke to James Olley of the London Evening Standard and said everyone on the Three Lions wants to play for each other. He also showered Kane with praise:

"For me, he's the greatest striker in the world. I would put him up there. I was talking to [Chelsea and England midfielder] Ross Barkley the other day and said I've never seen a finisher like him. Ross was saying him, Jermain Defoe, and all sorts. But when you look at Harry Kane, if he gets a chance in the box, nine times out of 10, it's a goal. So I'll go there learn off him and hopefully be like him.

"It would be amazing to play with him, but even to train with him alone, getting to see him in training and all sorts—nick a few bits of his game and add them to mine.

"It isn't really a battle. The one thing I love about the England team is that we are all a big family. They all play for each other, the team, the nation."

Michel Spingler/Associated Press

Abraham earned his first call-up to the team since featuring in friendlies against Germany and Spain in 2017, and he has been in exceptional form early this season, firing himself to the top of the Premier League's top scorers' rankings:

He started the season in sensational fashion, with seven goals in his first four Premier League outings. The highlight was a hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Wolverhampton:

However, he likely won't get the nod ahead of Kane in the upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The Three Lions have a perfect record in Group A but only sit three points ahead of their first opponents, the Czech Republic. They'll then face last-placed Bulgaria in a contest where manager Gareth Southgate might roll with his youngsters a bit more.

Kane is among Southgate's most trusted and consistent performers. The 26-year-old won the Golden Boot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and despite Spurs' poor start to the season, he has already netted five goals in eight Premier League matches.

Leila Coker/Associated Press

During the last international break, he scored in both of England's matches, including a hat-trick against the Bulgarians. Prior to Sunday's 3-0 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion, he had scored or assisted in every match he played in since the start of September.

Kane presents an excellent example to learn from for Abraham, but he'll also make it hard for the 22-year-old to consistently crack the starting XI. The Chelsea man's rise this season has been meteoric, however, so if he can keep developing at this rate and pick up a thing or two from the Spurs star, he may just force Southgate's hand before too long.