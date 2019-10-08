Shanghai Rolex Masters 2019: Roger Federer Wins and Full Results from Tuesday

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Roger Federer got his Shanghai Masters campaign off to a winning start on Tuesday, as he beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas in straight sets at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena.

The Swiss, seeded second at the competition, flew out of the traps and had far too much quality for his opponent in a 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory.

U.S. Open finalist Daniil Medvedev also progressed, as he coasted to a win over Cameron Norrie.

Earlier in the day, ninth seed Gael Monfils was dumped out by Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets. Andy Murray is also in action against Fabio Fognini.

Selected Tuesday Results

(1) Roger Federer bt. Albert Ramos-Vinolas: 6-2, 7-6 (5)

(3) Daniil Medvedev bt. Cameron Norrie: 6-3, 6-1

Hubert Hurkacz bt. (9) Gael Monfils: 6-2, 7-6 (1)

(11) Matteo Berrettini bt. Jan-Lennard Struff: 6-2, 6-1

(13) David Goffin bt. Richard Gasquet: 6-2, 6-3

(15) Nikoloz Basilashvili bt. Benoit Paire: 6-4, 1-6, 6-1

(16) John Isner bt. Alex De Minaur: 7-6 (1), 6-4

(10) Fabio Fognini vs. Andy Murray

For results in full, visit the ATP website.

Wednesday Schedule - Selected Matches

Court 1

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas

(5) Alexander Zverev vs. Jeremy Chardy

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. Denis Shapovalov

Pablo Carreno Busta vs. (4) Dominic Thiem

Court 3

Cristian Garin vs. (11) Matteo Berrettini

Taylor Fritz vs. (7) Karen Khachanov

John Millman vs. Andrey Rublev

(13) David Goffin vs. Mikhail Kukushkin

For the schedule in full, visit the ATP website.

Tuesday Recap

When Federer is playing at his best, there's often little an opposition player can do to halt him. That's exactly what happened to Ramos-Vinolas in the first set on Tuesday.

From the off, the Swiss was able to dominate his opponent from the back of the court. Federer also picked his moments to come in at the right time, showcasing trademark finesse at the net in the process:

After romping to the first set, the second was a much tighter encounter.

That meant the Spaniard was able to push Federer into a tiebreak in the second set, and at one stage he led 4-1 in it. However, the 20-time Grand Slam champions was able to win six out of the next seven points to ensure the contest didn't go to a decider.

Medvedev didn't have any issues in his match, as the Russian got better and better throughout the showdown with Norrie. George Bellshaw of Metro noted the possible consequences of the loss for the Briton:

Meanwhile, it was a disappointing day for Monfils, as he was well below his best in the loss to Hurkacz. The Frenchman was slow getting into the game and although he improved in the second set, the Pole was stronger on the critical points.

On Wednesday, top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic will get his tournament under way against Denis Shapovalov, while rising stars Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas will also be in action.