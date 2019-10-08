Giants Rumors: Injured Saquon Barkley Likely out vs. Patriots Despite Recovery

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is reportedly unlikely to play in Thursday's game against the New England Patriots despite making progress with his injured right ankle.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported it's still "too early" for him to receive clearance from doctors.

Barkley, 22, missed the last two games after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 3's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.