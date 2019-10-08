Christian Eriksen Says Transfer Rumours Not to Blame for Poor Tottenham Form

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen has said the transfer rumours that surrounded him and several team-mates during the summer are not to blame for the club's poor start to the season.

The Dane spoke to Ekstra Bladet (h/t Sport Witness) and said the transfer uncertainty is no excuse for Spurs' poor form. He also avoided speculation on his future:

"It doesn't matter at all. Everyone is professional and in all clubs there is talk of players who have to go away.

"That side of the matter has no bearing on how we have performed so far this season.

"[…] If I, as a football player, let all the rumours get to me, I would float on a cloud, but I know that it can't all be true.

"It does not affect me what is written, but I do know that the bigger the name becomes internationally, the more there is written."

Eriksen also admitted he is going through his "hardest time" at the club and noted expectations have risen in recent years.

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Mauricio Pochettino's side reached the UEFA Champions League final last season, but after a summer of uncertainty, the 2019-20 campaign has gotten off to a rocky start.

Eriksen was one of several players linked with an exit―Toby Alderweireld is also mentioned by Sport Witness―and the speculation hasn't died down since the transfer window closed. Per the Daily Star (h/t Spurs blogger Ricky Sacks), the club has identified James Maddison as a replacement:

Like Alderweireld, Eriksen will be a free agent at the end of this season.

Spurs have won just one of their last six matches across all competitions and are coming off arguably their two worst losses entering the international break.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich crushed the side 7-2 in London, before Brighton & Hove Albion bagged a 3-0 win in the Premier League:

Tottenham have collected just a single point in their two Champions League matches, leaving them in third place in Group B behind Bayern and Red Star Belgrade.

They already trail Liverpool by 13 points in the Premier League and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by minnows Colchester, losing on penalties.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News believes the dreadful run of results may mean the end of Pochettino's tenure:

Eriksen already seemed likely to leave the club in the summer, and the current turmoil makes it even less likely he'll agree to an extension.

Tottenham will seek their first win of the month against Watford on October 19, just three days ahead of a crucial Champions League clash with Red Star Belgrade.