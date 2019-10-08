Fred Embraces Criticism over Manchester United Form, Hopes to Learn from It

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Fred isn't letting criticism from former players over his poor form get him down. Instead he's embracing their words and hoping he can learn from them.

Per the Mirror's Jake Polden, Fred told Brazilian TV channel Esporte Interativo they have earned the right to criticise him: "They are within their rights, they've won many titles with this club. We have to shut up and work on the pitch. Some critics are pointless—but many can offer me lessons. I like to read what people are saying about my performances. With that, I can try to get better."

Per MailOnline's James Ayles, Gary Neville is among those who have criticised the Brazilian, telling Sky Sports he has done nothing to justify his £52 million price tag.

More recently, former Arsenal star Martin Keown took a shot at the Brazilian:

The 26-year-old moved to Old Trafford in the summer of 2018 after a successful spell with Shakhtar Donetsk, winning four Ukrainian Premier League titles. Expectations were high due to his lofty price tag, but he has yet to live up to the billing.

Fred has played two UEFA Europa League matches so far this season and got his first Premier League start of the campaign against Newcastle United before the international break. Things did not go to plan in the 1-0 loss:

FootballJoe had some fun at the expense of the Red Devils midfield:

The poor play of United's midfielders has been a major factor in their slow start to the season. They're 12th in the Premier League going into the international break and are winless in their last five outings across all competitions.

Star midfielder Paul Pogba hasn't featured since the 1-1 draw against Arsenal due to injury, and in the following two matches―against AZ Alkmaar and Newcastle―the Red Devils hardly created any chances.

The Times' Henry Winter shifted the blame away from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the loss against the Magpies:

United will hope the international break can help Fred and his team-mates get out of their slump, as the schedule looks daunting once club action resumes. The Red Devils host rivals Liverpool on 20 September and travel to Serbia for a clash with Partizan Belgrade just four days later.

A trip to Norwich will then be followed by a clash with Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, which may present the Red Devils with their best chance at silverware after their horror start to the Premier League campaign.