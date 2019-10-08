Wilfried Zaha Was 'All over the Place' After Arsenal, Everton Transfer Rumours

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has said he was "all over the place" at the start of the season after speculation regarding a possible transfer.

Arsenal were linked with a possible move for the Ivory Coast international during pre-season, although it was Everton that appeared most likely to sign the Eagles star towards the end of the transfer window.

Speaking to BBC Africa, Zaha said he tried to keep focused ahead of the new season, but it wasn't always easy:

"I had to put my head down and play my football. I would have been hindering my own progress by moaning and not wanting to perform properly.

"I have too much respect for my manager, the fans and my team-mates to treat them that way. It was a thing where 'OK, this hasn't happened, but I've got to get on with it.'"

"I've got to prove every time that I'm the top player I claim to be, so I had to get over that quickly. Obviously my head was a bit all over the place at the beginning of the season, but I had to nail down and just get on with it because the team deserved that."

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Zaha submitted a transfer request in an attempt to force through a move to the Toffees, but Everton didn't manage to meet Palace's valuation of the player. BBC noted that the Eagles value their star man in the region of £80 million.

While that's an enormous figure, it's indicative of how important Zaha has been to Palace in recent seasons. Per WhoScored.com, when he's on the ball, he's one of the most difficult players in the division to defend against:

This season, Zaha hasn't quite hit top gear. As football writer Peter Hall noted, manager Roy Hodgson will be pleased his team have still been able to get results without their key attacker firing:

Even so, over the course of the campaign you sense Zaha will resume his position as the crucial player at Selhurst Park.

Zaha is electric in transition, able to carry the ball through the phases on the counter and commit opposition players. Last season he chipped in with 10 goals and five assists in the top flight.

Off the field, he has also done plenty to endear himself to others, as ESPN UK relayed:

Arsenal eventually strengthened their attack with Nicolas Pepe, although he's struggled to make an impact since joining from Lille. Everton, who have endured a torrid start to the Premier League season, brought in Alex Iwobi from the Gunners.

Speculation surrounding Zaha is likely to continue, as he boasts the attributes needed to play for an elite side. However, with Palace sitting in sixth position in the Premier League after an impressive start to the campaign, they will surely be reluctant to cash in on their best player.