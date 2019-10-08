NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Latest 2019 Standings and Reaction for All 32 Teams

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

On Thursday night, the San Francisco 49ers proved some of their doubters wrong. They'll have another chance to do that this weekend.

One of only two undefeated teams remaining in the NFL, the 49ers dominated the Cleveland Browns at home on Monday night, cruising to a 31-3 win.

Now, they'll quickly turn their attention to their first NFC West matchup of the season when they take on the Los Angeles Rams, last year's NFC champions, on Sunday.

Over the first three weeks of the season, San Francisco beat a trio of teams that have a combined record of 3-12: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.

The 49ers picked up their best win of the season over the Browns, who entered the matchup at 2-2 and were coming off a quality road victory at Baltimore.

Now that Week 5 of the NFL season is complete, here's a look at the full standings heading into Week 6, followed by power rankings for all 32 teams.

NFL Week 6 Standings

AFC East

New England 5-0

Buffalo 4-1

Miami 0-4

N.Y. Jets 0-4

AFC North

Baltimore 3-2

Cleveland 2-3

Pittsburgh 1-4

Cincinnati 0-5

AFC South

Houston 3-2

Indianapolis 3-2

Jacksonville 2-3

Tennessee 2-3

AFC West

Kansas City 4-1

Oakland 3-2

L.A. Chargers 2-3

Denver 1-4

NFC East

Dallas 3-2

Philadelphia 3-2

N.Y. Giants 2-3

Washington 0-5

NFC North

Green Bay 4-1

Detroit 2-1-1

Chicago 3-2

Minnesota 3-2

NFC South

New Orleans 4-1

Carolina 3-2

Tampa Bay 2-3

Atlanta 1-4

NFC West

San Francisco 4-0

Seattle 4-1

L.A. Rams 3-2

Arizona 1-3-1

NFL Power Rankings

1. New England Patriots

2. New Orleans Saints

3. Green Bay Packers

4. Kansas City Chiefs

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. San Francisco 49ers

7. Dallas Cowboys

8. Los Angeles Rams

9. Baltimore Ravens

10. Philadelphia Eagles

11. Buffalo Bills

12. Chicago Bears

13. Indianapolis Colts

14. Detroit Lions

15. Carolina Panthers

16. Houston Texans

17. Minnesota Vikings

18. Oakland Raiders

19. Cleveland Browns

20. Los Angeles Chargers

21. Jacksonville Jaguars

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

23. Tennessee Titans

24. New York Giants

25. Denver Broncos

26. Pittsburgh Steelers

27. Arizona Cardinals

28. Atlanta Falcons

29. New York Jets

30. Cincinnati Bengals

31. Washington Redskins

32. Miami Dolphins

The No. 6 49ers are on the rise

Ben Margot/Associated Press

When your only company is the New England Patriots, chances are you're doing something right.

That's the case for the 49ers, who are the only undefeated team in the NFC and, along with the Pats, one of only two unbeaten squads in the NFL. It's the first time San Francisco has started a season 4-0 since 1990.

Although the 49ers are defying many peoples' expectations, cornerback Richard Sherman doesn't want to hear praise from the team's critics now.

"If you said we weren't going to make it, you said we were some way early on, stick with that position," he said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Hold it. Don't try to give us credit now. At least stick by your word because I want you to sound like an idiot at the end. We know what we have in the building."

If the 49ers beat the Rams this week, they'll be in good position to stay undefeated for a while longer as they play the winless Redskins the following week.

The No. 11 Bills are a team to watch

James Kenney/Associated Press

It's tough to be in the same division as the Patriots, and because of that, the Bills could be getting overlooked. But Buffalo has won four of its first five games, with its only loss coming against New England.

And that wasn't a bad loss, either. The Bills fell to the Pats 16-10 on Sept. 29, and that was after falling behind 13-0 in the first quarter. They showed they can compete with the Patriots, though, and their defense definitely proved it was strong in that matchup.

Coming off a win over Tennessee, Buffalo has its bye this weekend. Th Bills then have a fairly light schedule when they return to action, facing teams with two wins or fewer in five of their next six games, which includes two against the winless Dolphins and another against the winless Redskins.

If Buffalo wins the games it's supposed to, there's a strong chance it could have eight or nine victories by the end of November, which would put it in a great position to make the playoffs for only the second time this millennium.

The No. 19 Browns are not living up to expectations

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

There was a lot of hype for the new-look Browns entering the season, but now there are a lot of concerns.

Cleveland is 2-3 after its Monday night loss at San Francisco, after alternating losses and wins over the first five weeks of the season. The Browns' most recent defeat may have been their worst yet, as their offense was completely shut down and second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield went 8-for-22 with 100 passing yards and two interceptions.

"You can't have mistakes. You can't have turnovers. You can't have drops. You can't have penalties," Cleveland coach Freddie Kitchens said after the loss, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Offensively, that kind of summed us up. We just shot ourselves in the foot too many times."

If the Browns are going to get their season on track, they'll likely have to do it against some challenging opponents the next few weeks. They host the 4-1 Seahawks on Sunday, and after their bye, they return to play the undefeated Patriots on the road.