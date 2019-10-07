Max Scherzer Shuts Down Dodgers as Nationals Cruise to Win; Force NLDS Game 5

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals preserved their season for at least another game and avoided a familiar National League Division Series fate in the process.

Washington evened its series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at two apiece with a 6-1 victory in Monday's Game 4 at Nationals Park. The Nationals are attempting to avoid a fifth NLDS loss in the last eight years and can thank Max Scherzer and Ryan Zimmerman for pushing the series back to Los Angeles.

As for the Dodgers, they will now need to win at home if they are going to reach their fourth straight National League Championship Series.

Notable Player Stats

Max Scherzer: seven innings pitched, one earned run, four hits, three walks and seven strikeouts

Ryan Zimmerman: 2-for-4, one home run, three RBI and one run

Anthony Rendon: 1-for-2, three RBI and one run

Trea Turner: 3-for-5 and two runs

Rich Hill: 2.2 innings pitched, one earned run, two hits, four walks and two strikeouts

Julio Urias: 0.2 innings pitched, three earned runs, three hits, zero walks and zero strikeouts

Justin Turner: 1-for-4, one home run, one RBI and one run

Nationals Legends Preserve the Season

The Nationals are trying to make history with their first playoff series victory since the move to Washington, and it only feels right the franchise heroes were the ones to put them on the verge of doing just that.

Washington will only go as far as its starting staff considering the team finished dead last in the league in bullpen ERA this year, and giving the ball to Scherzer in Game 4 and Stephen Strasburg in Game 5 is quite the formula for success.

The duo worked together in Game 2 with Scherzer striking out the side in relief in the eighth after Strasburg allowed one run in six innings, but the former did all the heavy lifting Monday. The three-time Cy Young winner and seven-time All-Star was brilliant again, rising to the moment with key strikeouts that played off the crowd's energy and setting the tone in the elimination scenario.

He saved his best for last, battling at over 100 pitches in the seventh inning to strike out Chris Taylor and retire Joc Pederson with the bases loaded to preserve the lead.

Washington wasn't going home with Scherzer on the mound with even a semblance of run support, and Nationals legend Zimmerman provided one of the most memorable moments of his career.

The first baseman has been in Washington his entire career dating back to 2005 and looked like the prime version of himself when he launched a three-run homer into the night sky to cap off a four-run fifth inning that broke the game open. It was the turning point after Anthony Rendon—who has also been with the Nationals his entire career—drove in the first two runs.

Rendon (.319/.412/.598 with 34 homers and 126 RBI) carried the offense all season after the loss of Bryce Harper and gives the Nationals a one-two punch with Juan Soto that could win a decisive game in Los Angeles.

If they do, Scherzer will have another chance to show off his brilliance in this postseason.

Dodgers' Impressive Season Will Once Again Be for Nothing with One More Loss

The Dodgers can match up with anyone on paper with the threesome of Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu, but Rich Hill was something of a question mark heading into the playoffs.

While he finished with a formidable 2.45 ERA, he made just 13 starts and is 39 years old. He didn't have much in the tank Monday and struggled with his command before he was pulled in the third inning after allowing a run and leaving the bases loaded.

The bullpen couldn't lock it down from there, and that, along with a disappearing act from the offense outside of Justin Turner's solo homer in the top of the first, means the Dodgers will be under immense pressure in Game 5.

They were the ones with the massive payroll who finished with a National League-best 106 wins. They are the ones looking to reach a third straight World Series and attempting to finally parlay one of these impressive regular seasons into their first championship since 1988.

A first-round loss would be seen as nothing short of a spectacular failure and bring many of the same questions that have haunted this franchise in recent years.

There is no doubt which side will feel the pressure with the series on the line.

What's Next?

The series shifts back to Los Angeles for a decisive Game 5 on Wednesday.