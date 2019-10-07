Donald Trump Called Kirk Cousins to Congratulate Him After Vikings vs. Giants

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Kirk Cousins took pressure off himself with a big game Sunday and also earned a noteworthy call of congratulations.

Following the Minnesota Vikings' 28-10 win over the New York Giants, President Donald Trump called the quarterback to "briefly congratulate him and the Vikings on the win in New York," a team spokesman said, per CBS Minnesota.

The two also reportedly discussed Trump's upcoming rally in Minneapolis, but Cousins said he won't be attending.

Cousins golfed with Trump in 2017 when the signal-caller was with the Washington Redskins:

"Look, if it had been any president—far left, far right, middle—I was gonna go," the quarterback said afterward, per Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated. "That's the president of the United States. If any other former president would love to play golf, I'm open to it. Let me know."

It appears the president has followed the player's efforts on the field, praising Cousins after his 306-yard, two-touchdown performance against Trump's hometown Giants.

Trump has also congratulated New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the past.