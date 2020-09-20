Sterling Shepard Ruled out by Giants with Toe Injury After Saquon Barkley's Exit

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a toe injury and will not return to Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.



Shepard was ruled out in the second half and was the latest injury to hamper the Giants' offense after running back Saquon Barkley was carted off and ruled out after undergoing X-rays on his knee.

This is yet another setback for the 27-year-old after he was placed in concussion protocol during the 2019 campaign on his way to 10 total games.

While the Oklahoma product played just 11 games during the 2017 season, he appeared in all 16 as a rookie in 2016 and again two years later.

When healthy, he is a critical cog in the Giants offense.

He finished the 2018 campaign with 66 catches for 872 yards and four touchdowns and followed up with 57 catches for 576 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. He was one of Daniel Jones' go-to targets in limited action last year and had six receptions for 47 yards in Monday's Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Giants will miss that individual ability while he is sidelined, but they can still turn toward the combination of Golden Tate and Darius Slayton at wideout.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

They also have tight end Evan Engram as another option in the aerial attack.