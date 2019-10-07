Mane, Firmino and Van Dijk's Top Stats as Liverpool's MVPs After 8 Matches

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool are on a roll at the top of the Premier League with a perfect record after eight games.

The UEFA Champions League holders were bitterly disappointed to lose the title by one point last season, but their success in Europe proved their winning mentality.

Jurgen Klopp's usual suspects are displaying their chemistry for the Reds, and Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk continue to be influential alongside Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool have not appeared as imperious at the back as last term, but the league leaders have a balance most sides cannot compete with.

Notable Fantasy Stats

Mane: Has five goals and one assist in Liverpool's opening run of eight Premier League wins

Firmino: Three goals and three assists from seven Premier League starts this term

Van Dijk: Ever-present in the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Mane Has Developed Into One Of The Best Finishers In The World

TF-Images/Getty Images

When Mane was providing excellent performances for Southampton, he was not considered an elite forward. The Senegal international crept into double figures in each of his two seasons with the Saints, scoring 10 and 11 goals in consecutive Premier League campaigns.

However, Klopp's coaching, formation and trust in the player have taken the 27-year-old to the next level.

In tandem with Salah and Firmino, Liverpool possess one of the most ruthless attacking line-ups in world football. It was not a future the majority of fans envisaged for the trio.

Mane had much to prove when he arrived at Anfield in 2016, and his goal return now makes him as potent as the best strikers in Europe, despite not playing through the middle.

The player scored 26 goals in the Premier League and Europe last season, and he already has netted six in 10 games this term.

Mane is entering the prime of his career, and if he remains on Merseyside for the foreseeable future, the attacker will score goals on a regular basis.

Firmino Changes Minds On The No. 9 Role

Jon Super/Associated Press

The Brazilian has always been considered a creative talent, but like Mane, his arrival at Liverpool gave him the opportunity to blossom.

A signing by Klopp from Hoffenheim, Firmino was not known for being prolific, and he made his name with setting up his team-mates.

That creativity remains for the 28-year-old, but he has been transformed from a No. 10 into a No. 9. This might not seem a drastic change, but Firmino is the fulcrum in the Liverpool press which has transformed the club's fortunes.

The Brazil international does not stop working, dragging the centre-backs out of position, and allowing Mane and Salah to pick their rewards.

Firmino has three goals and three assists from the eight unbeaten in the league, and if Liverpool win the title this season, the striker will be a major part of that success.

Van Dijk Remains The Foundation Of The Reds

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool's Champions League victory last season was built around Van Dijk reaching new levels of personal performance.

The Dutchman has struggled to reproduce his form this season, but the former Southampton and Celtic player has played every minute of Liverpool's eight Premier League victories.

Van Dijk might not wear the club armband, but he is the heartbeat of Klopp's philosophy. The player is always pivotal and present in every individual win.

With Salah, Mane and Firmino performing to the script almost every week, Van Dijk and his defensive colleagues have conceded only six goals in the league.

The variance between goals scored and conceded will be the barometer of Premier League success, and with Manchester City not at their best, the Reds have one of their greatest chances of winning the title.

What's Next

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on October 20 when they travel to Manchester United for the north-west derby.