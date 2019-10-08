2019 MLB Free Agents: Rumors and Predictions for Underrated Assets

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

While this free agent class does not boast star power on the level of last year with Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and others signing mega-contracts, there are still plenty of coveted players hitting the market this winter.

However, as last offseason proved, it's often the under-the-radar moves that pay off way more than the headliners. Neither Harper's Phillies nor Machado's Padres made the playoffs this year, while formerly unheralded middle infielder DJ LeMahieu is an invaluable part of the Yankees' postseason hopes and injury-prone pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu is a legitimate Cy Young contender for the Dodgers.

As the desperate and deep-pocketed shell out nine figures for the likes of Gerrit Cole and Anthony Rendon, prudent general managers will be trying to find the latest market inefficiency and use it to their advantage. Here are several underrated players that may prove to be far more valuable than expected.

Predictions for Underrated Assets

Didi Gregorius

There's no two ways about it⁠—2019 has been the worst year of Didi Gregorius' career.

Not only was his season delayed until June due to rehab from Tommy John surgery, but he posted his lowest OPS in four years and worst batting average in five years once returning to the field. Had Didi hit like a borderline MVP candidate when healthy like he did in 2017 and 2018, he'd likely command a yearly salary just below Rendon's level, but his precipitous drop-off in 82 games this year has likely cooled the market significantly.

However, Didi's struggles this year can be easily explained—he was just rusty! Yes, his batting average decreased every month from June to September, but he appears to be showing signs of life now in the postseason, hitting .400/.500/.700 in the Yankees' three-game sweep over the Minnesota Twins. If he continues this hot start through the remainder of New York's playoff run, then interest in the Dutch shortstop may renew.

One team that should not offer Didi a contract, however, is the Yankees. One perk of Gregorius' absence was the discovery of utility infielder Gio Urshela, who can replicate most of Didi's peak production at a fraction of the cost. Urshela, alongside a combination of Gleyber Torres, LeMahieu, Mike Ford, Luke Voit, and a healthy Miguel Andujar, creates a deadly infield quartet.

As for Didi himself, he can continue his career where he started it. Both Jose Iglesias and backup Freddy Galvis (club option) are free agents for the Cincinnati Reds, and adding a refreshed Gregorius to a lineup with Eugenio Suarez, Jesse Winker and Joey Votto could make for a deadly offense in the NL Central.

Prediction: Didi signs with the Cincinnati Reds.

Michael Wacha

It wasn't so long ago that Michael Wacha was a top prospect and former first-round draft pick. In fact, he has lived up to that billing at points throughout his career. In 2015, Wacha won 17 games and was a National League All-Star, and he went 20-11 with 229 strikeouts over 250 innings in 2017 and 2018.

However, Wacha's seven years with the Cardinals have also been littered with recurring injuries. He missed half of 2018 due to two oblique strains, and was shut down towards the end of this season with a right shoulder strain, the same shoulder that caused him to miss extended time in 2014 and 2016.

While he's been able to pitch extremely well for stretches despite those injuries, 2019 was not one of those years. Wacha recorded a 4.76 ERA this year, walking 3.9 batters/nine innings and allowing a disastrous 1.85 home runs/nine innings, and was shuttled between the starting rotation and bullpen several times. Suffice it to say that his free agent stock has never been lower, and with the Cardinals already boasting a strong rotation, his time in St. Louis is likely over.

A high-ceiling pitcher with injury trouble is a classic buy-low candidate⁠—you know, sign him to a one-year deal for low money, and see if it pays off. Wacha fits clearly in this archetype. A starter-needy team like the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies or San Francisco Giants may want to take a chance on him.

Prediction: Wacha signs with the San Francisco Giants.

David Freese

After a few years toiling away in obscurity with the Los Angeles Angels and Pittsburgh Pirates, David Freese is back in a big way.

Last August, the third baseman was traded from the non-contending Pirates to the future NL pennant-winning Dodgers, and over 19 regular season games proved his worth, hitting .385/.489/.641 to go with two home runs. He then proceeded to hit .364 with two home runs and six runs batted in through all three playoff rounds, and used this two-month hot streak to sign a one-year, $4.5 million contract to return to the Dodgers for a full season.

Of course, Freese did not hit nearly .400 this year, but in a platoon role slugged .315/.403/.599 with 11 home runs and 24 total extra-base hits. He also provided stellar defense when on the field, recording a .993 fielding percentage and just two errors. Given that they boast a nearly complete roster, the Dodgers did not require much from Freese, but he excelled in the limited role they provided.

The 36-year old Freese is nearing the end of his career, but deserves one more shot at a full-time starting role. Now that he’s broadened his fielding prowess to first base as well as third, he'll potentially be a useful role player for even more teams.

There aren't many rumors out there regarding Freese, but some notable teams who rank towards the bottom in first base hitting production include the Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, and Texas Rangers. What all of those teams have in common is that they are currently fringe playoff teams, but with the addition of a veteran leader like Freese who still plays at a high level, they could become October fixtures.

Prediction: Freese signs with the Boston Red Sox.

Stats courtesy of baseball-reference.com unless otherwise noted. Cap information courtesy of Spotrac.com unless otherwise noted.