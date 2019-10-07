Report: China Cancels Rockets, Mavericks G League Games After Daryl Morey Tweet

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 7, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: General Manager Daryl Morey of the Houston Rockets arrives before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 21, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Chinese Basketball Association canceled exhibition games between the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets) and Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks) in light of Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's comments about protests in Hong Kong.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news. The exhibition contests were slated to take place in China later this month.

Morey came under fire over the weekend after tweeting (and later deleting) a message that said "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    When You Play with LeBron and Kobe

    Kuzma, Tatum and other NBA stars explain the stress and joy of sharing the court with their idols for the first time ⭐️➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    When You Play with LeBron and Kobe

    Kuzma, Tatum and other NBA stars explain the stress and joy of sharing the court with their idols for the first time ⭐️➡️

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    Should Cavs Deal Their Only Star?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Should Cavs Deal Their Only Star?

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Non-Championship Goal in 2020

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every Team's Non-Championship Goal in 2020

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Bans Scouts from LaMelo, R.J. Hampton Practices

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Bans Scouts from LaMelo, R.J. Hampton Practices

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report