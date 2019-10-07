Report: China Cancels Rockets, Mavericks G League Games After Daryl Morey Tweet

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Chinese Basketball Association canceled exhibition games between the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets) and Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks) in light of Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's comments about protests in Hong Kong.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news. The exhibition contests were slated to take place in China later this month.

Morey came under fire over the weekend after tweeting (and later deleting) a message that said "Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

