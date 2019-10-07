Report: Earl Thomas to Avoid Suspension for Hit on Steelers' Mason Rudolph

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIOctober 7, 2019

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 06: Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is injured on the play as he is tackled by Earl Thomas #29 and Brandon Carr #24 of the Baltimore Ravens on October 6, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas was flagged for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the third quarter Sunday afternoon, but that is expected to be the extent of the punishment.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Thomas is likely to avoid suspension. "The play will be reviewed for a possible fine," Pelissero added. "Not a surprise given the play was reviewed and Thomas was flagged, but not ejected."

Thomas' hit left Rudolph briefly unconscious. The 24-year-old walked off the field with the help of teammates after a medical cart malfunctioned, and he was later diagnosed with a concussion and did not return to the game.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

