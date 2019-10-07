Bayern Munich's Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 'Irritated' by France over Lucas Hernandez

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said he's "irritated by the behaviour" of the French Football Federation (FFF) after they called up injured defender Lucas Hernandez.

Hernandez, 23, has missed Bayern's last two matches due to a knee injury, but Goal's James Westwood explained France demanded the defender appear for national team duty despite Bayern's protests.

Rummenigge, 63, released a statement via Bayern's official website (h/t Westwood) and aired his frustrations with France for selecting a player who hasn't been recently active for his club:

"I am irritated by the behaviour of the French federation. I would like to point out that Lucas Hernandez was not able to play in the Champions League match against Tottenham Hotspur last Tuesday in London, nor in our Bundesliga match against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on Saturday.

"The statement quoted by France coach Didier Deschamps was for Lucas Hernandez to be ready to 'play with one leg,' which was very surprising to us.

"Of the four requested French national players, of course, we will send the three healthy players—Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso and Benjamin Pavard."

France face Iceland and Group H leaders Turkey in a pair of upcoming UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers, the latter of which will be considered a must-win for second-place France.

Quotes from Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt, Bayern's club doctor, were also included, which read: "I am responsible for the health of Lucas Hernandez, and I say he cannot play in the upcoming matches of the French national team, so a call-up makes no sense."

German football writer Manuel Veth expanded upon the statement from Rummenigge, who added the German Football Federation had refrained from summoning its own unfit players:

Hernandez came off at half-time during the 3-2 win over Paderborn on September 28. Alphonso Davies and David Alaba provide alternative options at left-back, while Niklas Sule, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez have coped in central defence.

It's hardly surprising Die Roten are somewhat precious over a player who joined their ranks this summer in an €80 million deal from Atletico Madrid and has looked highly impressive early in his tenure.

Get German Football News provided comment from Rummenigge in April prior to Hernandez's arrival, whereby he gave a glowing review of the Frenchman:

Les Bleus have the authority to pull rank in the matter considering FIFA rules prohibit clubs from withholding players who have received international call-ups.

France manager Didier Deschamps appears intent on at least having Hernandez as an option for the meetings with Iceland and Turkey; Bayern return to Bundesliga action away to Augsburg on Oct. 19.