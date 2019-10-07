NFL Week 6 Picks: Early Predictions for Every Game

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

If there's one thing we've learned about the NFL over the first month, it's that unpredictability is going to be a big part of the 2019 season.

Who are the dominant teams? Folks who thought they had an idea probably got scrambled when favorites like the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers lost on Sunday. A lot of presumed contenders were defeated in Week 5, and plenty of other teams should feel like they still have a shot at the postseason.

The reality is that we're looking at a fairly even field heading into Week 6. How will everything look after the next slate unfolds? Let's make some predictions.

Here, you'll find the latest lines and over/unders from Caesars, along with some score predictions and a closer look at the gameweek's biggest remaining contests.

NFL Week 6 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

New York Giants (+16.5, 44.5) at New England Patriots: New England 30-23

Carolina Panthers (even, 47.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Carolina 23-22

New Orleans Saints (even, 45) at Jacksonville Jaguars: New Orleans 27-24

Philadelphia Eagles (+3, 44) at Minnesota Vikings: Philadelphia 24-20

Seattle Seahawks (+2.5, 47) at Cleveland Browns: Cleveland 26-25

Washington Redskins (-2.5, 41) at Miami Dolphins: Washington 28-18

Atlanta Falcons (-1.5, 51) at Arizona Cardinals: Atlanta 24-22

Houston Texans (n/a) at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 35-20

San Francisco 49ers (+4, 49) at Los Angeles Rams: Los Angeles 29-23

Dallas Cowboys (-9, 43.5) at New York Jets: Dallas 33-24

Cincinnati Bengals (n/a) at Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore 29-26

Tennessee Titans (+2.5, 39.5) at Denver Broncos: Denver 25-20

Pittsburgh Steelers (n/a) at Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles 27-23

Detroit Lions (+6, 46.5) at Green Bay Packers: Green Bay 31-27

New York Giants at New England Patriots

New York Giants fans are probably glad to see Daniel Jones under center entering Week 6. Even with Saquon Barkley sidelined, the Giants are displaying the future of the franchise.

No matter what the future holds, the Giants are going to have a hard time against the reigning Super Bowl champs. Have the Patriots played the best ball to this point? No. Have they done enough to remain undefeated? Yes.

The Patriots might be the biggest chameleons we've seen in the league in recent memory. They change their team identity from week to week and consistently find ways to overcome injuries, inconsistencies and the opposition.

Jones will provide a glimpse of what the Giants can be in the years to come. Tom Brady will help show why New England is the team to bet on in the AFC today.

New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars

The New Orleans Saints continue to roll without starting quarterback Drew Brees. Teddy Bridgewater might be viewed as a game-manager, but he was more than that in Week 5.

Bridgewater was a full-on playmaker against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, passing for 314 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.

Bridgewater will be the first to admit that the Saints are winning with him under center because they play as a team.

"What can I do to help this team win a football game? It was a team effort today, but it is not about the numbers," he said, per the team's official website.

Numbers may be important this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars and their own replacement quarterback, Gardner Minshew. He passed for 374 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions in a loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 5.

This could turn into a shootout, and New Orleans' defense will have to put up its own numbers against Jacksonville if the Saints are to keep on rolling with Bridgewater.