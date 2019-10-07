Shanghai Rolex Masters 2019: Andy Murray's Win Highlights Monday's Results

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Andy Murray survived a first-round scare and advanced to the second round of the 2019 Shanghai Rolex Masters with a victory over Juan Ignacio Londero.

The former world No. 1 came from a set down to win 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 at Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, and he'll face Fabio Fognini in the next stage of the tournament.

Fellow Briton Cameron Norrie excelled earlier in the day and has a chance to become the new British No. 1 following his 7-5, 6-2 win against Gilles Simon. Kyle Edmund, meanwhile, lost his sixth match in a row, this time to Jeremy Chardy 6-4, 7-6 (3) in the first round.

Ninth-seed Gael Monfils progressed to the second round after he beat Lorenzo Sonego in three sets, while 14th seed Diego Schwartzmann fell to Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (2), 6-2. The latter's Canadian compatriot Denis Shapovalov beat Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 6-2 and will meet world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the next stage.

Monday's Results

Cameron Norrie bt. Gilles Simon: 7-5, 6-2

Albert Ramos Vinolas bt. Marin Cilic: 6-4, 6-4

Denis Shapovalov bt. Frances Tiafoe: 6-4, 6-2

(10) Fabio Fognini bt. Sam Querrey: 6-4, 6-2

Vasek Pospisil bt. (14) Diego Schwartzmann: 7-6 (2), 6-2

Benoit Paire bt. Marco Cecchinato: 6-2, 7-5

Cristian Guarin bt. Pablo Cuevas: 6-1, 6-4

Jeremy Chardy bt. Kyle Edmund: 6-4, 7-6 (3)

(9) Gael Monfils bt. Lorenzo Sonego: 7-5, 6-7 (1), 6-3

Mikhail Kukushkin bt. Miomir Kecmanovic: 7-6 (4), 6-4

Andy Murray bt. Juan Ignacio Londero: 2-6, 6-2, 6-3



Recap

Murray will have hoped to build on his promising showing at the China Open last week, where he exited at the quarter-final stage to Dominic Thiem, and the early signs suggested he could lose in straight sets again.

Londero got off to a bright start while the veteran fell flat in the first set, and Live Tennis noted the Scot was finding it particularly difficult to respond to Londero's second serve:

That changed in the second set, however, when Murray broke his opponent at the first time of asking before assuming a much greater sense of control for the remaining two sets.

Londero, 26, launched a late comeback following back-to-back breaks of his serve in the third set, but Murray found enough to edge over the line, via Tennis TV:

A straight-sets win for Norrie saw him avenge his record against Simon, having suffered a straight-sets defeat of his own to the Frenchman in the semi-finals of last year's Lyon Open.

The Times' Stuart Fraser confirmed Dan Evans has remained in Shanghai after his exit in qualifying, with Norrie the only potential obstacle between him and clinching British No. 1 status:

Norrie faces a stiff task in advancing past the second round, though, as he prepares to face this year's U.S. Open runner-up, Daniil Medvedev.

There was action elsewhere in Shanghai, where Schwartzmann was an early casualty among the seeds, suffering a one-sided defeat to Pospisil.

Marin Cilic didn't earn a seeded berth for this competition and was another surprise first-round departure. He lost 6-4, 6-4 to Albert Ramos Vinolas and continues a poor run of form this year, failing to trouble his Spanish opponent with so much as a break point.

Monfils, another veteran on the circuit, showed his evergreen qualities with a 7-5, 6-7 (1), 6-3 victory against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego. The Frenchman will face Pole Hubert Hurkacz in the next round.

Despite being 33 years of age, Monfils continues to demonstrate impressive agility and a knack for getting around the court:

Compatriot Benoit Paire beat Marco Cecchinato 6-2, 7-5 to join his fellow Frenchmen, Monfils and Chardy, in the second round.



Tenth seed Fognini also made light work of American Sam Querrey and sailed through with a 6-4, 6-2 win, and the Italian will look forward to the challenge of Murray in the next round.